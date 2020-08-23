e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Bride and groom serve their wedding reception food at a local shelter. Couple’s act of kindness impresses netizens

Bride and groom serve their wedding reception food at a local shelter. Couple’s act of kindness impresses netizens

Melanie and Tyler Tapajna served the meals at the Laura’s Home Women’s Crisis Center in their wedding gown and suit.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 23, 2020 17:39 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Melanie and Tyler Tapajna.
The image shows Melanie and Tyler Tapajna. (Facebook/@thecitymission)
         

Some may agree with us when we say that happiness only multiplies when shared with others. Now, a newlywed couple from Cleveland, Ohio is exemplifying that notion and that too very sweetly.

This album was shared on Facebook on August 16 from, a non-profit charity organization, The City Mission’s profile. The images were shared alongside a descriptive post.

“These newlyweds are here to make your day! When Melanie and Tyler’s formal wedding reception was canceled due to COVID-19, they decided not only to donate their reception food to our guests at Laura’s Home, but also to serve the meal in their gown and suit!” it read. The caption further went on to say, “We pray this amazing couple is blessed immensely in their marriage, and thank them for inviting our guests to their wedding feast”.

The images show the couple interacting with residents of Laura’s Home Women’s Crisis Center while serving them food. Check out the photographs that are melting many netizens’ hearts below:

Since being shared on Facebook, this post has created quite a buzz. The album currently has over 150 shares and nearly 100 comments.

Here is what Facebook users had to say about the post. One person said, “Wow! God will bless them three-fold for such an act of love”. Another individual wrote, “Absolutely beautiful”.

“I have to say, this is one of the most amazing things I’ve seen in a long time! The donation alone was fantastic, but the participation makes it even more amazing! Many blessings to the happy couple and many prayers to all this helped!” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this act of kindness and the sweet post?

Also Read | Couple proves that love wins by saying ‘I do’ in a COVID-19 safe ceremony

tags
top news
‘Get together and find a new chief’: Sonia Gandhi in response to letter on leadership
‘Get together and find a new chief’: Sonia Gandhi in response to letter on leadership
BSF to undergo tech upgradation, to get 436 drones and new anti-drone systems
BSF to undergo tech upgradation, to get 436 drones and new anti-drone systems
‘I asked him to stop’: Wife of alleged ISIS operative held in Delhi
‘I asked him to stop’: Wife of alleged ISIS operative held in Delhi
‘Chetan Chauhan died due to carelessness’, alleges AAP’s Sanjay Singh; says will file FIR
‘Chetan Chauhan died due to carelessness’, alleges AAP’s Sanjay Singh; says will file FIR
Will fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: BJP chief JP Nadda
Will fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: BJP chief JP Nadda
Serum Institute clarifies after reports claim free Covid-19 vaccine shots in 73 days
Serum Institute clarifies after reports claim free Covid-19 vaccine shots in 73 days
Ranjan Gogoi as CM face? Assam BJP rejects Congress claim
Ranjan Gogoi as CM face? Assam BJP rejects Congress claim
India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered
India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In