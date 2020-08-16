e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Brother surprises sister at her graduation. Sweet video may melt your heart

Brother surprises sister at her graduation. Sweet video may melt your heart

Since being shared, the wholesome video has gathered over 1.4 million views.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 16, 2020 15:47 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the brother and sister reunion.
The image shows the brother and sister reunion. (Instagram/@houseofhighlights)
         

Many may agree with us when we say that milestone moments in one’s life are best celebrated with those closest to them. This video of a brother surprising his sister at her graduation perfectly illustrates that notion.

Posted on House of Highlights’ official Instagram account on August 15, this clip shows Instagram user @prettygaljayy._ and @chinx1o1. “Her brother surprised her at her graduation day,” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The recording starts with the new graduate taking pictures with another individual. Swiftly, her brother walks into the frame.

The woman expresses great surprise as soon as she spots her sibling, who grooves around smoothly to greet her. Then, he pulls her into a hug.

Check out this heartwarming meeting here:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this post has accumulated over nearly 1.4 million views and almost 1000 comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “This video is the best”. Another person wrote, “This is the type of stuff we love to see”.

“Didn’t expect to cry this morning but here I am,” read a comment from an Instagram user probably getting teary-eyed over the interaction. We wholeheartedly relate to the sentiment expressed here.

“Sweet reunion,” read one comment under the post. An Instagram user proclaimed, “This is so wholesome,” unable to keep their cool over the recording.

What are your thoughts on this video? Are you getting a little moist-eyed over this moment as well?

