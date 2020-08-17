e-paper
Brothers find bottle with a note while digging yard, it has a very special message for one of them. Watch

Brothers find bottle with a note while digging yard, it has a very special message for one of them. Watch

Will asks Henry to read the note and it turns out that it has a special message for the latter.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 17, 2020 14:56 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video features two brothers, Will and Henry Claussen.
The video features two brothers, Will and Henry Claussen.(Twitter@KeepItClaussy)
         

Beautiful and incredible are understatements for this video which is now leaving people emotional and happy, all at the same time. The video shows a sweet interaction between two brothers. Chances are by the end of it you’ll find yourself saying, “Who is cutting onions!”

The video was shared by Twitter user Will Claussen but it captured people’s attention after being reposted by Rex Chapman.

The video features two brothers, Will and Henry Claussen. In fact, Will’s Instagram profile is filled with images of his sibling showcasing their beautiful bond.

The video opens with the duo doing some yard work during which Henry comes across a bottle with a note inside it. Will then asks Henry to read the note and it turns out that it has a special message for the latter.

“In a world with much need for love and positivity, @ClaussenHenry always comes through red heart. The note reads: “Henry Joe, you are already the BEST bro, and my very BEST frand, so will you please say yes and be my BEST man?” shared with this caption the video is a delight to watch. What makes it even more enjoyable is the entry of a very happy dog towards the end of the clip.

The video, shared by Chapman, till now, has received over 2.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. From commenting that the clip made them cry happy tears to commenting the wholesomeness of the video, people shared all sorts of replies on both the posts.

“Not sure I can love this anymore. Your relationship as brothers is such an example of Gods perfect love!” wrote a Twitter user. “But this is already the most wholesome video ever. I don’t care. Release Buddy the Golden Retriever!” commented another. “As sour as things go, there is always hope for humanity. These precious moments are needed now more than ever,” tweeted a third. “Stop making me cry,” said a fourth.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the video?

