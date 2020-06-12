Call this cat a distinguished gentleman because it is definitely sitting like one. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 20:23 IST

Many on the Internet may identify felines’ agile bodies as one of their most distinct features. After all, cats are the resident exemplars of ‘if it fits, I sits’. However, this kitty’s way of sitting is so peculiar that it may even be a rarity in its species.

A video, shared on TikTok, records the feline’s unusual sitting posture and chances are it’ll leave you amused.

At the beginning of the recording, viewers come face-to-face with a tangerine-and-white furred cat. The feline is sitting outside the house on a chair. This visual would have been ordinary if the kitty wasn’t positioned the way it is.

The camera person, who is standing inside the house, zooms into the scene. It then becomes apparent that the feline is sitting with its spine touching the back of the chair, sort of like a hooman. What makes the clip even funnier is the sound added to it. Want to know what we’re talking about? Check out the video below.

This video has over 1 lakh views. Additionally, the post has received more than 21,000 likes and nearly 100 comments.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to the distinguished cat. One person said, “The way he looks back at the camera, lol. So cute”. While another individual wrote, “Ah, yes, very elegant, I might add”. To which the original poster responded with, “He is grace, he is elegant”.

“He is the best gentleman there ever was,” read one comment. We cannot say we don’t agree. This is one handsome and important looking cat.

What are your thoughts on this refined kitty?

Also Read | Cat finds itself a cozy spot to nap in. But can you find it?