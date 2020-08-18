e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Can you identify these two Indian legends for #TuesdayBrainTeaser? It’s easy

Can you identify these two Indian legends for #TuesdayBrainTeaser? It’s easy

“Hint - They are all over the internet since last few days,” says the tweet shared by Dipanshu Kabra.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 18, 2020 11:38 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Can you identify these two legends?
Can you identify these two legends? (Twitter/@ipskabra)
         

When it comes to a good puzzle, trust people on Twitter to not back off from it. Tweeple are usually raring to go with their thinking caps on whenever a nice head-scratcher comes their way. And thanks to IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra they have a new one this week.

Last week, Kabra, the Inspector General of Police, Bilaspur range, had shared a picture as part of a #TuesdayBrainTeaser asking Twitter to identify the Indian legend in the image he shared. Tweeple wasted no time in sharing their guesses and correctly identified the legend as business tycoon Ratan Tata.

This week again, Kabra has shared a tweet as part of the challenge and asked tweeple to recognise not one but two legends featured in the post.

“#TuesdayBrainTeaser. Can you identify these 2 Indian Legend?” he tweeted earlier today. This time, he also shared a hint in his tweet, not that one should need it. “Hint - They are all over the internet since last few days.”

Take a look at the tweet and see if you can tell who these legends are:

Since being shared, the tweet has collected over 400 likes within two hours. People have shared a ton of comments on the post.

“It’s very tough sir give us something easy next time,” posted an individual using the ‘face with tears of joy’ emoji. “Two legends from Indian cricket team who will always be remembered,” shared another.

MS Dhoni, former captain of the Indian cricket team, announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday through a post on Instagram. Cricketer Suresh Raina also took to social media and informed about his decision to retire from international cricket on the same day.

tags
top news
SC refuses to direct transfer of contributions made to PM CARES to NDRF
SC refuses to direct transfer of contributions made to PM CARES to NDRF
Union home minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS, Delhi for post-coronavirus care
Union home minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS, Delhi for post-coronavirus care
Satya Pal Malik appointed as Meghalaya Governor
Satya Pal Malik appointed as Meghalaya Governor
India may take fresh action on China on economy front
India may take fresh action on China on economy front
Properly handling border dispute with India part of Xi Jinping doctrine, says Chinese foreign ministry
Properly handling border dispute with India part of Xi Jinping doctrine, says Chinese foreign ministry
India records decline in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths; tally over 2.7 million
India records decline in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths; tally over 2.7 million
We were awestruck: When Dhoni drove team bus from ground to hotel in Nagpur
We were awestruck: When Dhoni drove team bus from ground to hotel in Nagpur
Plan for Covid test at airport for international flyers, govt starts talks on vaccine deal
Plan for Covid test at airport for international flyers, govt starts talks on vaccine deal
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In