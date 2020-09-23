e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Cat poses in sherwani and steals netizens hearts

Cat poses in sherwani and steals netizens hearts

The gorgeous piece of clothing was sewn by Saniya’s mother and it has left netizens wanting one for their cats too.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 23, 2020 21:29 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The photo shows the cat wearing a sherwani.
The photo shows the cat wearing a sherwani.(Twitter@koffeewithsunny)
         

Meet this gorgeous feline who puts the ‘sher’ in sherwani… well sort off. A photograph of a cat has grabbed the attention of netizens thanks to abundant cuteness. We warn you, the picture may make you swoon.

Posted by Twitter user Saniya, the photo shows a Bengal cat named Leo posing for the camera wearing a perfectly-fitted tiny sherwani. Sitting calmly on a red-coloured carpet with his golden embroidered sherwani on, Leo looks perfectly royal.

According to the caption, the gorgeous piece of clothing was sewn by Saniya’s mother and it has left netizens wanting one for their cats too.

“MY MOM STITCHED A SHERWANI FOR THE CAT WHAT,” reads the caption. Take a look at the post:

Shared on September 20, the post has garnered over 24,000 likes along with tons of comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the cuteness of the well-dressed feline, others requested for more pictures of the cute attires of the cat. Some even shared pictures of their own cats all dressed up in different attires.

The original poster obliged to the requests from people and graced the tweet with another picture of the cat.

Here are the reactions to the cat’s OOTD:

What are your thoughts on this ‘Billi’wani?

