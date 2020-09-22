Cat’s ‘response’ to what comes after 10 may seem highly relatable to any Bollywood music fans

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 16:06 IST

Are you someone who has grown up watching beloved Bollywood films such as, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Jab We Met? Do you often perform an energy-filled, self-choreographed dance to Jee Karda from Singh is Kinng when alone in your room? If you answered ‘yes’ to one or both of those questions, then chances are that you remember the hit title track Dus Bahane Karke Le Gaye Dil from the 2005 film Dus. A remixed version of the song, titled Dus Bahane 2.0, was recently used in the movie Baaghi 3. The catchy lyrics and unforgettable tune of the song make it an easy track to get stuck in one’s head. This funny meme further proves that notion.

A Twitter user shared this post on the micro-blogging application on September 20. The tweet comprises two pictures of a cat. The feline’s expression in the photos are quite funny, but it is the text accompanying the images which adds the real zinger.

Don’t just take our word for it. Check out the share which has accumulated over nearly 1,500 likes and almost 350 retweets.

Teacher: what comes after 10

Me: 11

Teacher: then why did you write ‘bahane karke le gaye dil’? pic.twitter.com/yQ8J4c3b1t — Baneen (@MissChooziyay) September 20, 2020

Here is how tweeple reacted to this hilarious post. One person said, “Fave song”. Another individual wrote, sorry sang, “Heey na ... Heey na”.

“Wow so funny,” read one comment under the share. A Twitter user declared, “This is lit”. Many also left various types of laughing emojis under the thread.

What are your thoughts on this post? Did you find it hilarious as well?