e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Cat shows affection towards hooman who has decided to adopt it in the sweetest manner. Watch

Cat shows affection towards hooman who has decided to adopt it in the sweetest manner. Watch

“Love at first sit,” reads a comment shared under the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 03, 2020 10:02 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a cat sitting on a man.
The image shows a cat sitting on a man. (Reddit/@crolin88)
         

Are you searching for some wholesome content to help brighten up your Monday morning? Well, look no further. This video, which captures a sweet interaction between a cat and her about to be hooman, may be just what you need.

Posted to Reddit on July 31, this clip is just over 10 seconds long. “This little cutie climbed up on me while I applied to adopt her,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording shows a man sitting on a chair. This would have been an otherwise usual scene if it weren’t for the black-and-brown furred kitty lying casually on the man’s back. The feline continues to lay on her hooman to be until the very end of the video as he types away at the adoption form.

Check out this sweet interaction here:

This little cutie climbed up on me while I applied to adopt her from r/aww

This post has captured netizens’ hearts since being shared to the subreddit ‘aww’. The clip currently has over 1.5 lakh views and nearly 2,000 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the adorable recording. One person said, “Chosen one confirmed”. To this, somebody responded, “Cat approved”.

“Love at first sit,” reads a comment shared under the post. A Redditor proclaimed, “She has already adopted you”. It sure looks like this kitty has.

A cat parent shared their adventures with their furry little feline who also enjoys this sitting position. They stated, “As a fellow owner of a quirky cat, I hope you know that that’s a position she’s going to attempt to lay in on you for the rest of her life. She’s gonna be a great shoulder cat”.

What are your thoughts on this recording?

Also Read | This hooman is wearing his cat on a cap. Watch to find out why

tags
top news
Patrolling protocols in works after disengagement and de-escalation on LAC
Patrolling protocols in works after disengagement and de-escalation on LAC
SII gets nod for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate’s Phase 2 and 3 human trials
SII gets nod for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate’s Phase 2 and 3 human trials
Finger Area in focus as India, China hold talks
Finger Area in focus as India, China hold talks
‘Sacred thread of love’: President Kovind, PM Modi extend wishes on Raksha Bandhan
‘Sacred thread of love’: President Kovind, PM Modi extend wishes on Raksha Bandhan
‘I will be on the banks of Saryu river’: Uma Bharti to skip Ram temple event
‘I will be on the banks of Saryu river’: Uma Bharti to skip Ram temple event
Amazon Prime Day: These top new phones are set for launch
Amazon Prime Day: These top new phones are set for launch
New normal to near normal: Car sales pick up pace in July
New normal to near normal: Car sales pick up pace in July
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In