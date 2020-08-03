Cat shows affection towards hooman who has decided to adopt it in the sweetest manner. Watch

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 10:02 IST

Are you searching for some wholesome content to help brighten up your Monday morning? Well, look no further. This video, which captures a sweet interaction between a cat and her about to be hooman, may be just what you need.

Posted to Reddit on July 31, this clip is just over 10 seconds long. “This little cutie climbed up on me while I applied to adopt her,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording shows a man sitting on a chair. This would have been an otherwise usual scene if it weren’t for the black-and-brown furred kitty lying casually on the man’s back. The feline continues to lay on her hooman to be until the very end of the video as he types away at the adoption form.

Check out this sweet interaction here:

This post has captured netizens’ hearts since being shared to the subreddit ‘aww’. The clip currently has over 1.5 lakh views and nearly 2,000 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the adorable recording. One person said, “Chosen one confirmed”. To this, somebody responded, “Cat approved”.

“Love at first sit,” reads a comment shared under the post. A Redditor proclaimed, “She has already adopted you”. It sure looks like this kitty has.

A cat parent shared their adventures with their furry little feline who also enjoys this sitting position. They stated, “As a fellow owner of a quirky cat, I hope you know that that’s a position she’s going to attempt to lay in on you for the rest of her life. She’s gonna be a great shoulder cat”.

What are your thoughts on this recording?

