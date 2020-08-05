e-paper
Cat shows awesome fielding skills, Dean Jones tweets video. 'Is it the next cricket star?' people ask

Cat shows awesome fielding skills, Dean Jones tweets video. ‘Is it the next cricket star?’ people ask

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 1.1 lakh views - and counting.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 05, 2020 20:52 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the cat catching a ball.
The image shows the cat catching a ball. (Twitter/Dean Jones AM)
         

Former Australia cricketer turned commentator Dean Jones recently took to Twitter to share a video which has left people gasping in wonder. The video is of a cat showcasing impressive fielding skills and has now prompted many to ask if the feline is going to be the next superstar in the world of cricket. Chances are after seeing the clip you will be inclined to ask the same question.

“I have seen worst fielders I can assure you! Jones wrote while sharing the wow-inducing video. The video shows a woman striking balls towards the cat with what appears to be a gold club. A small net is also visible behind the feline. The video shows how the cat catching each ball with absolute perfection. We’re not kidding, see for yourself:

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 1.1 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has additionally also amassed over 6,000 likes and close to 1,100 retweets. People had a lot to say about the video. Even Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle couldn’t resist sharing his reaction.

This is what he tweeted:

To which another user of the micro-blogging site replied, “I would say this cat is of Jonty’s class!” referring to former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes who is considered one of the greatest fielders of all time.

“He is the next star of cricket,” wrote a Twitter user and many agreed with the notion.

Here’s how others reacted:

“What a cat(ch),” punnily wrote a Twitter user.

What do you think of the video?

