Cat tries removing 'spider' from notebook, video has a hilarious twist. Watch

Cat tries removing ‘spider’ from notebook, video has a hilarious twist. Watch

The clip shows the relentless efforts of a cat trying to remove a ‘spider’ sitting on a notebook.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 04, 2020 11:43 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
From calling the cat cute to taking the feline’s side, people shared various comments on the post.
From calling the cat cute to taking the feline's side, people shared various comments on the post.(Reddit/@u/vicgriffin)
         

Are you searching for some funny content to help brighten up your Tuesday morning? Then look no further as we have a video of a cat which is not just funny but is one of those videos which you’d love to see on a loop.

Shared on Reddit, the video is cute and it shows the relentless efforts of a cat trying to remove a ‘spider’ sitting on a notebook.

Though just over 20 seconds long, the video has already gathered more than 8,700 upvotes with comments from several people. Why is the clip creating a stir? Take a look yourself:

What the heck? from r/AnimalsBeingDerps

From calling the cat cute to taking the feline’s side, people shared various comments on the post.

“I’m gonna try this with my cat. She is brave,” wrote a Redditor. To which, another replied, “Update?” They shared what happened next and wrote, “I tried it with my cat, after the first time I saw it posted. Didn’t work, was disappointed. She just tried to chew off the corner of my notebook.”

“Cat doing its best to protect the human from scary spider,” wrote another taking the feline’s side. “Poor frustrated floof,” expressed another sympathizing with the feline.

What do you think of the video?

