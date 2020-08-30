e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Cat video ‘demonstrates’ the complexities of the matter of the heart. Watch

Cat video ‘demonstrates’ the complexities of the matter of the heart. Watch

“Love is scary,” reads the caption of the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 30, 2020 20:30 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows two cats.
The image shows two cats.(Reddit/@Miekiepiekie)
         

English playwright William Shakespeare once wrote, “The course of true love never did run smooth”. Here is a cat video which is unknowingly illustrating that proverb.

Posted on Reddit on August 29, this clip is almost 20 seconds long. “Love is scary,” reads the caption of the post.

The recording shows two white-and-grey furred felines sitting next to each other. The cats press their faces together while one gently licks the other. This sweet exchange goes on for a few more moments, after which something rather unexpected happens.

Check out the hilarious video to know more:

Love is scary from r/StartledCats

The clip has collected over 11,500 upvotes and nearly 50 comments since its original posting on the ‘startled cats’ subreddit.

Reddit users’ reactions to the share were almost as hilarious as the clip itself. One person said, “I know how that cat feels, both of them”.

Another individual wrote, “I relate to you, pal”. “Too much love!” read one comment under the post. A Redditor simply stated, “True though”.

Many on the subreddit were curious about the cats’ breed. Somebody inquired, “What kind of cats are those?”. The original poster responded to the inquiry by commenting, “Sacred Birmans”. Somebody else also replied to the question, jokingly, stating, “Scaredy-cats”.

What are your thoughts on this recording?

Also Read | Derpy cat is startled by the new kitten. Watch cute video

tags
top news
Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry
Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry
Lucknow double murder: Scribbled notes, scary pictures puzzle police probing case
Lucknow double murder: Scribbled notes, scary pictures puzzle police probing case
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till September 30 amid coronavirus outbreak
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till September 30 amid coronavirus outbreak
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, strategic Atal Rohtang Tunnel ready for inauguration
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, strategic Atal Rohtang Tunnel ready for inauguration
India, Russia announced as joint winners at Chess Olympiad
India, Russia announced as joint winners at Chess Olympiad
US coronavirus cases approach 6 million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks
US coronavirus cases approach 6 million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In