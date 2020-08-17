Cats attempt the cup challenge, it doesn’t go as planned. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 19:14 IST

If you’re a cat content enthusiast, then you may have seen videos of felines trying their paws at different variations of the cup challenge. In this task, pet parents often build an obstacle course on the floor, using plastic cups and then have their four-legged friends cross it. Usually, treats and (or) cuddles await the kitties on the other end. These clips anyway make for an exciting watch, but this particular snippet from a cup challenge video may make you laugh a little extra hard.

Posted on Reddit on August 16, this recording is 10 seconds long. Part of a longer video shared on YouTube, it shows two felines named Toothless and Fury.

As the film begins, the cats examine the cup wall constructed in front of them. Toothless sniffs the obstacle course for a few seconds, after which it jumps over it. However, the kitty’s landing is not smooth and destroys the plastic barricade. Fury does not seem to appreciate this.

Check out the cat’s derpy reaction here:

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘startled cats’, this post has accumulated nearly 11,500 upvotes and more than 50 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “The other cat’s reaction is priceless”. Another individual wrote, “Hahaha, I startle as easily as they do. Usually accompanied by a yelp”.

“Catastrophic,” read one funny comment under the post.

Toothless and Fury have their own YouTube channel which you can check out if you wish to watch the felines get up to other such derpy adventures.

What are your thoughts on the recording?

