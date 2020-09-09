Chrissy Teigen pranks her mom using a ‘snake’. Watch hilarious video

it-s-viral

Chrissy Teigen, along with her accomplished modelling career and fantastic culinary skills, is known for her playful personality. This side of the star usually shines best on her Twitter account, where her razor-sharp wit often amuses netizens. This post by Teigen exemplifies that notion and offers a bucket-full of laughs to any spectators.

Teigen posted these two videos on her official Twitter account on September 9. Both the clips were shared without captions.

The first recording is just a little over 10 seconds long and has almost 8.3 lakh views. It starts with a shot of Teigen’s backyard. Herein, a ‘snake’ is lying on the ground.The camera, then, pans towards the side to show Teigen’s mom standing a little further away, outside.

The second video shows Teigen’s mom walking towards the house. She lets out a huge scream as soon as she spots the ‘snake’. Watch till the very end to see why this recording is making tweeple snicker rather than scream.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has accumulated over 3,800 likes and almost 100 retweets.

Here is how tweeple reacted to the fake snake prank. One person said, “I thought it was real”. Another individual wrote, “But... it was moving! I’m sure I saw it moving”.

“Wait, that was fake?” inquired a Twitter user on the thread. Somebody else proclaimed, “That’s just good camera work”.

Teigen responded by tweeting, “I’ll be sure to let Michael’s know you all think they make very realistic snakes! This looks incredibly fake in person lol”.

What are your thoughts on this prank? Did you think the snake was real in the initial video as well?

