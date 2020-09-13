CIA shares ‘spot the difference’ post. Can you find them all?

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 15:02 IST

Brain-teasers, quizzes, find the hidden objects, spot the difference – people often love to solve these puzzle posts whenever they appear on social media. They create a buzz and engage people into the laborious yet fun process of finding the answers. Just like this post shared on official Twitter account of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the foreign intelligence service of the federal government of the United States.

“Put your observation skills to the test. Can you spot the 10 differences in the photo below?” they wrote and shared two images.

See for yourself if you can spot them all:

Put your observation skills to the test. Can you spot the 10 differences in the photo below?



Check back tomorrow to see if you found them all. pic.twitter.com/pKeaAqSLwz — CIA (@CIA) September 8, 2020

Did you manage to find all the differences? If you’re still scratching your head, then this reply by CIA, on the same tweet will help you out.

How many did you find? 👀



If you found more than 10 differences, you practiced good tradecraft.



Always look for opportunities to learn more.#WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/ktlovGwdzw — CIA (@CIA) September 9, 2020

Since being shared, the original post has gathered more than 5,300 likes and nearly one thousand retweets. People shared various comments on the posts. From expressing their amazement to sharing answers, they tweeted numerous replies.

dam, stuck on 9 — Tesla Polls (@PollsTesla) September 8, 2020

Why tomorrow ?come you only ,you need the strength of observation and high concentration pic.twitter.com/mZNPHtFarb — ᎷᏫگᎯ♍️ (@HossamMohameed2) September 8, 2020

Got 'em all in less than a minute. — Tim Hogan (@TimInHonolulu) September 9, 2020

There were some who wrote that they could spot more than ten differences.

How long did it take you to find them?