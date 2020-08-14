e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Cincinnati Zoo’s feathery ‘office assistant’ maybe the most entertaining employee you’ve ever seen. Watch

Cincinnati Zoo’s feathery ‘office assistant’ maybe the most entertaining employee you’ve ever seen. Watch

You’ll also want a colleague like him after watching this video.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 14, 2020 19:43 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A white cockatoo, named Reggie, doing his work.
A white cockatoo, named Reggie, doing his work. (Facebook/Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden)
         

The environment in an office immediately gets more cheerful if the colleagues are entertaining and fun. One feathery ‘office assistant’ at Cincinnati Zoo, USA is giving netizens the exact taste of that environment with its adorable antics. Chances are you’ll also want a colleague like him after watching this video.

Shared on the Facebook page of the zoo, the clip features a white cockatoo named Reggie. The video shows Reggie leaning in front of a printer. As the machine prints out the papers, Reggie catches them with his beak and puts them on the floor in the most entertaining manner possible.

“Our new office assistant. Reggie the cockatoo enjoys extra attention from humans so he spends his mornings helping out some of our office team members. He’s gotten quite good at getting the papers off the copier,” describes the caption alongside the clip.

Take a look at the entertaining video:

Posted on August 11, the clip has garnered over 2.6 lakh views and more than 15,000 reactions. While some found the actions of Reggie extremely job-appropriate, others wanted the ‘office-assistant’ in their work space as well.

“He is working so hard. He deserves a bonus!” writes a Facebook user. “I’d hire him in a minute just for entertainment!! He’s adorable,” comments another. “I love how he doesn’t just drop them, he puts in an extra touch with the head fling,” praises a third.

“How soon is he available for work? I have wanted a new assistant for some time now, and he seems perfect,” asks a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this feathery assistant?

