e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Colourful murals painted on flyover pillars in Noida wow netizens. Watch

Colourful murals painted on flyover pillars in Noida wow netizens. Watch

As the car drives forward, stunning depictions of Lord Krishna and Buddha can be seen on the pillars.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 17, 2020 13:52 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Adorned with striking details and lots of colours, the murals are definitely amazing to look at.
Adorned with striking details and lots of colours, the murals are definitely amazing to look at.(Twitter@CeoNoida)
         

Among the many initiatives taken by the Noida Authority to beautify the city, one is adorning flyover pillars with colourful art. A video featuring the beautiful paintings along the road in front of the ISKCON Temple, Noida is something one shouldn’t miss. The clip has piqued the attention of netizens and chances are you’ll also be mesmerised by the stunning artwork.

The 2-minute-long clip, shot from inside a moving car, shows the pillars along the road. As the car drives forward, stunning depictions of Lord Krishna and Buddha can be seen on the pillars. Adorned with striking details and lots of colours, the murals are definitely amazing to look at.

“Towards Efforts to beautify and cleanup noida; @noida_authority has got metro pillars on road near ISKCON temple and other public locations painted by artists,” reads the caption. Take a look at the clip:

Posted on August 16, the clip has garnered over 52,000 views and more than 3,700 likes. While some lauded the efforts of the authority to beautify the city, others found the art eye-catching and beautiful.

Some netizens mentioned that the artwork had been done on the pillars of a flyover and not along a metro line.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of this beautification initiative?

tags
top news
Chandrababu Naidu accuses Jagan Reddy of tapping phones; petitions PM Modi
Chandrababu Naidu accuses Jagan Reddy of tapping phones; petitions PM Modi
Lockdown extended in Bihar till September 6 as Covid-19 cases spike
Lockdown extended in Bihar till September 6 as Covid-19 cases spike
Covid-19 claimed lives of 2 people in every 3 minutes in last 24 hours in India
Covid-19 claimed lives of 2 people in every 3 minutes in last 24 hours in India
SC rejects plea seeking postponement of NEET and JEE mains exams
SC rejects plea seeking postponement of NEET and JEE mains exams
Jungle raj of caste-based violence, rape at peak in UP: Rahul Gandhi
Jungle raj of caste-based violence, rape at peak in UP: Rahul Gandhi
Kamala Harris appoints Indian-American as her press secretary
Kamala Harris appoints Indian-American as her press secretary
Leaders unhappy over leadership, have approached Sonia Gandhi: Sanjay Jha
Leaders unhappy over leadership, have approached Sonia Gandhi: Sanjay Jha
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In