Colourful murals painted on flyover pillars in Noida wow netizens. Watch

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 13:52 IST

Among the many initiatives taken by the Noida Authority to beautify the city, one is adorning flyover pillars with colourful art. A video featuring the beautiful paintings along the road in front of the ISKCON Temple, Noida is something one shouldn’t miss. The clip has piqued the attention of netizens and chances are you’ll also be mesmerised by the stunning artwork.

The 2-minute-long clip, shot from inside a moving car, shows the pillars along the road. As the car drives forward, stunning depictions of Lord Krishna and Buddha can be seen on the pillars. Adorned with striking details and lots of colours, the murals are definitely amazing to look at.

“Towards Efforts to beautify and cleanup noida; @noida_authority has got metro pillars on road near ISKCON temple and other public locations painted by artists,” reads the caption. Take a look at the clip:

Towards Efforts to beautify and cleanup noida; @noida_authority has got metro pillars on road near iskcon temple and other public locations painted by artists ; @CMOfficeUP @dr_maheshsharma @swachhbharat pic.twitter.com/TqqaRKJiix — CEO, NOIDA Authority #IndiaFightsCorona (@CeoNoida) August 16, 2020

Posted on August 16, the clip has garnered over 52,000 views and more than 3,700 likes. While some lauded the efforts of the authority to beautify the city, others found the art eye-catching and beautiful.

Some netizens mentioned that the artwork had been done on the pillars of a flyover and not along a metro line.

These aren't Metro pillars Ma'am, these are elevated road pillars. Thanks for the beautification.🙏 — Madhukar Rajput (@madhukar_rajput) August 17, 2020

Ma'am this is not on metro piller its Noida Bypass flyover piller.🙏 anyway, Ma'am thanks for this painted.. amazing art — Parveen Pareek (@prvnpareek) August 17, 2020

Here’s how others reacted:

Most beautiful Road as of now with these Krishna Theme street art — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) August 16, 2020

This looks beautiful... I pass through the same route everyday, and this is so amazing. It will be good idea to also do something for the other part of the pillar (Top) and devider, or else the beauty of these paintings get restricted... A well painted top and devider wl help — Sachin Das (@sachinpulin) August 17, 2020

Madam thanks for innovative efforts, it has changed the overall grace of the area, everytime we pass by it gives good feeling — WeThePeople (@sanjay_gupta_2k) August 17, 2020

Must say you guys have done tremendous change in noida... Hats off to your team... — Manish Mishra 🎧🎶🇮🇳 (@m2events) August 17, 2020

What do you think of this beautification initiative?