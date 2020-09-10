e-paper
Cop responds to call about an alligator, turns out to be something very different

Cop responds to call about an alligator, turns out to be something very different

“Deputy Trexler went to a call about an alligator in a storage shed,” reads a line from the tweet shared on official Twitter profile of Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Sep 10, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the “alligator” hiding in the storage shed.
The image shows the “alligator” hiding in the storage shed. (Twitter/@PolkCoSheriff)
         

In today’s edition of stories which may leave you laughing out loud, here’s the tale of what followed when a cop received a call about an alligator hiding in a storage shed. The incident, shared on official Twitter profile of Polk County Sheriff’s Office, undoubtedly makes for a hilarious read. However, it’s the comments people shared that turns the entire matter into something even more entertaining.

“Deputy Trexler went to a call about an alligator in a storage shed,” the department wrote. Then detailed how the deputy conquered it and “knocked the wind out of it” – literally. And why won’t he, the scary alligator turned out to be an air-filled pool floatie.

We will wait if you’re still giggling. The tweet, since being shared, prompted people to drop all sorts of comments and there were many who simply couldn’t contain their chuckles.

“To be clear -- When did Deputy Trexler realize it was inflatable?” asked a Twitter user. To which, the department replied:

Take a look at how others reacted:

“Heroism and humor. Our wonderful Polk County Sheriffs are the best,” praised a Twitter user. “I hope he got a dozen donuts for his bravery!” said another. “Haha, loved it,” shared a third. There were many who shared laughing out loud emojis to express themselves.

Did the story make you chuckle too?

Also Read | Rescuer rushes to save unresponsive lizard. What happens next will guarantee giggles

