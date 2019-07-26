Cops’ post about the curious case of stolen dentures has people laughing

There are lots of things which can get stolen. However, the idea of someone stealing a person’s dentures… well that’s not something you would think of. Surprisingly, this bizarre theft happened and it’s both shocking and hilarious - thanks to a post shared about it.

A woman, on July 22, reported to Jennings County Sheriff’s office that a woman named, Joann Childers, had stolen her dentures and was apparently even wearing them around.

Interestingly, another officer had met Childers that day and noticed that she was in fact wearing dentures which clearly did not belong to her.

Things became clear when, two days later, officers located Childers at her home and found the stolen dentures “in a plain view”. They even spotted the victim’s name on them.

“Ms. Childers will be facing charges of theft and the dentures have been recovered,” says the post.

While the theft is bizarre, it’s actually the hashtags used in the post that has many laughing out loud.

The post, shared on July 25, has collected over 5,500 shares and more than 4,300 ‘likes’ on Facebook. Several people have posted their reactions to story and the hashtags used.

“This page deserves an award for the posts,” says one Facebook user. “I’m dying right now! These hashtags though,” says another.

Some expressed sympathy over the situation.

“With the cost of dentures being around $3200.00 I’m glad she was able to get them back. Sad that someone would be so desperate to take someone’s dentures,” says one commenter. “At first I thought this was a joke, but not at all. That poor lady needs her dentures back. Thank you deputies,” says another.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 15:30 IST