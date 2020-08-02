e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Cops spring to action at midnight to rescue bear cubs stuck in dumpster. Watch

Cops spring to action at midnight to rescue bear cubs stuck in dumpster. Watch

“Awwww....thank you for helping them,” wrote a Facebook user while commenting on the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 02, 2020 16:35 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows one of the cubs getting out of the dumpster.
The image shows one of the cubs getting out of the dumpster. (Facebook/Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)
         

A late-night trip of three beer cubs to a dumpster turned sour when they got stuck inside it. Thanks to the deputies of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, however, the tiny ones are safe and reunited with their mother. Chances are this story which will leave you with a big smile on your face and a warm fuzzy feeling in your heart.

The story came to the limelight after being shared on the department’s official Facebook profile. The post is complete with a video of the entire incident.

“Just before midnight one day this past week, our Mountains deputies received a call about some bear cubs that had fallen into a commercial dumpster and couldn’t get out,” they shared.

Then they added, how the angry bear mom kept guarding the dumpster to stop anyone from going near her babies. In the following lines they described how the “Deputies worked together to keep an eye on mom while safely flipping open the dumpster lids. Two cubs immediately scrambled out while a third, affectionately referred to as sweet pea in the video, needed a little extra help to rejoin the family.”

The post ended with a positive note, “In a world with a lot of challenging and sad news right now, we hope this story brings a smile to your face, JeffCo! We’ll be here if you need us.”

The video showcases the entire ordeal and the rescue:

With over 13,000 views, the post has also gathered more than 600 reactions. People had a lot to say about the video. From praising the officers to expressing their happiness, netizens left various reactions on the post’s comments section.

“Awwww....thank you for helping them,” wrote a Facebook user. “Aww those poor babies, their cries were so sad!! Thank you for helping them!” expressed another. “Thank you for saving those babies and helping their mother get her babies back home safely! Jeffco you ROCK you’re the BEST!” expressed a third.

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets moving into hospital
Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets moving into hospital
Drones, restrictions on outsiders among security protocol ahead of Ram temple event at Ayodhya
Drones, restrictions on outsiders among security protocol ahead of Ram temple event at Ayodhya
Delhi logs 961 new Covid-19 infections, 15 more deaths take toll past 4,000-mark
Delhi logs 961 new Covid-19 infections, 15 more deaths take toll past 4,000-mark
For Mehbooba Mufti’s release, a poke to Centre from Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi
For Mehbooba Mufti’s release, a poke to Centre from Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
‘This is a god? Iss ki khairiyat nahi’:Akhtar on facing Sachin for 1st time
‘This is a god? Iss ki khairiyat nahi’:Akhtar on facing Sachin for 1st time
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In