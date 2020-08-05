e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Cops turn ‘snake wranglers’, rescue 3-foot-long python hiding in car’s tyre

Cops turn ‘snake wranglers’, rescue 3-foot-long python hiding in car’s tyre

The police department took to Facebook to share the details of the incident along with images of the snake before and after being rescued.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 05, 2020 19:27 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the snake hiding inside a tyre.
The image shows the snake hiding inside a tyre. (Facebook/Roswell Police Department, RPD)
         

Police officers, around the world, often come face to face with unusual situations they have to handle. Case in point is a recent incident faced by officers of Roswell Police Department. They had to turn into “snake wranglers” when they responded to a call from a woman. She contacted the police after discovering a three-foot-long python hiding inside her vehicle’s tyre.

“Some RPD officers and sergeants took on the role of snake wranglers Sunday night (Aug. 2) when they responded to a call from a woman who discovered a three-foot python had found its way into her vehicle’s tire in the 400 block of South Spruce Avenue,” they shared.

They added that when the personnel arrived, the reptile moved into the engine of the vehicle. One of the sergeants was able to “remove the snake from the engine and turn it over to Animal Services.”

Take a look at the post:

With close to 300 reactions, people had a lot to say about the incident. While some commented on the beauty of the snake, others were happy that it’s rescued. A few also wrote how they will react if face a similar situation.

“That’s a beautiful ball python!” wrote a Facebook user. “I would literally go into a huge panic attack!” expressed another. “Ouch, this is terrifying!” commented a third. “Gorgeous creature,” said a fourth.

What do you think of the incident?

