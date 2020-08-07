e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Corgi gets a little help from doggo friends in stealing food. Watch these 'partners in crime'

Corgi gets a little help from doggo friends in stealing food. Watch these ‘partners in crime’

Meet these adorable partners in crime.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 07, 2020 14:48 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a corgi standing on its hind legs atop to other doggos.
The image shows a corgi standing on its hind legs atop to other doggos. (Instagram/@funnybubbledogs)
         

Traits that make dogs a man’s best friend often also make them highly suitable companions for others in the animal kingdom. These two cute canines who are helping their corgi friend take food kept at a height on a kitchen counter are further solidifying pooches’ position as the best friends anyone could have.

The clip was posted on Instagram from an account named Funny Bubble Dogs on August 2. “The Corgi and his partners in crime!” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The recording opens to show a kitchen. Herein, two doggos are standing next to each other near the kitchen counter. A corgi is standing atop the two cute canines on its hind legs. The doggo seems to be using the other two pooches for elevation to get the food kept on top of the kitchen slab.

Talk about getting by with a little help from one’s friends. Check out these adorable partners in crime here:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this post has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has nearly 5,300 views and many supportive comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about this fantastic doggo pyramid. One person said, “Love this... genius doggies”. Another individual wrote, “Now that’s teamwork”.

“Aw, naughty but so smart,” read one comment under the post. Somebody proclaimed, “With that team, the mission is always possible”. Seeing the cleverness and coordination of these doggos, that’s something we’d have to believe.

What are your thoughts on this recording?

Also Read | Pooch named Diesel helps cheer up his doggo bro Lolo in the gentlest fashion. Watch

