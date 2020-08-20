e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Cornstalk growing through a crack uprooted, people mourn it. Here’s why

Cornstalk growing through a crack uprooted, people mourn it. Here’s why

Residents reported on Wednesday morning that someone had ripped out the lone stalk, prompting an outcry on social media.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 20, 2020 09:28 IST
Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
South Dakota
The corn stalk that was growing in a crack was uprooted on Wednesday.
The corn stalk that was growing in a crack was uprooted on Wednesday. (Twitter/@PegShlanta)
         

Residents of South Dakota’s largest city are mourning an urban cornstalk that briefly became a lighthearted beacon of hope during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Argus Leader reported Wednesday that the stalk had been growing up through a crack in the concrete at the intersection of 57th Street and Minnesota Avenue on Sioux Falls’ south side. Dubbed the 57th Street Corn, complete with its own Twitter account during its brief lifespan, the plant was a symbol of resiliency and hope as the pandemic rages on, Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

“Finding joy in the small things will continue to help us get through what has been a challenging time in our country,” the mayor said. “It was ‘amaizing’ to see the community rally around the 57th Street corn as a sign of hope over the past few days.”

Several people also shared different posts related to the corn, just like this video where a person sings how much they loved it:

Residents reported on Wednesday morning that someone had ripped out the lone stalk, prompting an outcry on social media. Someone attached a sign to a traffic post where the stalk grew that reads “CORN RIP.” Posts were also shared:

The Stockyards Ag Experience, a group working to transform the city’s vacant stockyards into an interactive experience, is selling T-shirts commemorating the stalk.

tags
top news
Heavy rain in Delhi leads to waterlogging at several places
Heavy rain in Delhi leads to waterlogging at several places
PM to announce results of Swachh Survekshan 2020 at 11am
PM to announce results of Swachh Survekshan 2020 at 11am
Single-day spike of nearly 70,000 Covid-19 cases push India’s tally to over 2.8 million
Single-day spike of nearly 70,000 Covid-19 cases push India’s tally to over 2.8 million
As Obama flays Trump at DNC, US President live-tweets rebuke in all caps
As Obama flays Trump at DNC, US President live-tweets rebuke in all caps
India-China WMCC meet today: 5 things to know
India-China WMCC meet today: 5 things to know
Sheikh Hasina pushes for infra projects at FS Shringla meet, then makes a promise
Sheikh Hasina pushes for infra projects at FS Shringla meet, then makes a promise
Man behind Agra bus ‘hijacking’ arrested after police encounter
Man behind Agra bus ‘hijacking’ arrested after police encounter
Covid update: Facebook’s misinformation; Delhi hotels to open; Hyderabad cases
Covid update: Facebook’s misinformation; Delhi hotels to open; Hyderabad cases
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In