e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Couple tries to take a cute picture, is joined by an unexpected guest

Couple tries to take a cute picture, is joined by an unexpected guest

“Omg... I love this family photo,” a Twitter user commented on the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 02, 2020 14:09 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The photograph shows a group of ‘hands’ kept atop one another.
The photograph shows a group of ‘hands’ kept atop one another. (Twitter/@shonwashed)
         

Are you wondering what could make a wholesome newlywed couple’s photo even cuter? A cute little canine, of course. Just like this image, involving a doggo and its hoomans, which is now winning people over.

Posted on Twitter on July 29 from the handle @shonwashed, this image was shared with a caption reading, “My husband and I tried to take pics of our rings, and our dog didn’t want to feel left out?”.

The photograph shows a group of ‘hands’ kept atop one another. However, what makes the image genuinely intriguing is the fact that the ‘hand’ at the very top is not a hand at all but a paw.

Check out this sweet trio who appears to be very much in love with each other:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has captured netizens’ attention. The tweet currently has nearly 37,000 retweets and comments along with over 3 lakh likes.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the unexpectedly adorable snapshot. One person asked:

While another individual wrote, “Omg this is adorable. “I love this family photo,” read a comment on the thread.

A Twitter user proclaimed, “That tiny paw,” unable to keep their cool over the whole ordeal. Somebody declared, “This photo is perfect”. Now that is a notion we second wholeheartedly.

“This is the cutest thing I’ve seen today,” read one comment on the thread, and we cannot say we disagree.

What are your thoughts on this image?

Also Read | The star of this wedding photo may be the best man. Check it out to see why

tags
top news
With CPEC in mind, China wants iron brother Pakistan to pitch BLA as terror group in UN
With CPEC in mind, China wants iron brother Pakistan to pitch BLA as terror group in UN
India, China hold crucial disengagement talks, focus on Finger Area
India, China hold crucial disengagement talks, focus on Finger Area
Rishi Sunak calls for Mahatma Gandhi, non-white icons on UK coins
Rishi Sunak calls for Mahatma Gandhi, non-white icons on UK coins
Senior Patna Police official to head team probing Sushant Singh’s death: Report
Senior Patna Police official to head team probing Sushant Singh’s death: Report
BCG vaccine could slow down Covid-19 spread, says research
BCG vaccine could slow down Covid-19 spread, says research
Tracking the political journey of UP minister Kamal Rani Varun, who died of Covid-19
Tracking the political journey of UP minister Kamal Rani Varun, who died of Covid-19
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, says top doctor
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, says top doctor
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In