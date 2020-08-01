e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Covid Curry and Mask Naan on Jodhpur restaurant’s menu. Would you like to try it?

Covid Curry and Mask Naan on Jodhpur restaurant’s menu. Would you like to try it?

The food items have captured the attention of netizens.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 01, 2020 16:52 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vedic Multi cuisine restaurant in Jodhpur is offering guests Covid Curry and Mask Naan.
Vedic Multi cuisine restaurant in Jodhpur is offering guests Covid Curry and Mask Naan. (Twitter/@Vedic_jodhpur)
         

Over the past few months, we’ve seen several food outlets come up with hat-ke, creative and sometimes strange dishes in keeping with the ongoing pandemic. From Corona Sandesh and Immunity Sandesh in Kolkata eateries to Mask Paraottas served in a chain of restaurants in Madurai, such food items quickly capture the attention of netizens who take to social media to share their thoughts on them. Now a Jodhpur restaurant is offering a food combo on the same lines.

Vedic Multi cuisine restaurant in Jodhpur is offering guests Covid Curry and Mask Naan. The restaurant shared a post on their Twitter handle to show this special dish that people can order. In their tweet, the restaurant mentioned that “the motto behind this dish is to bring awareness about Corona”.

The tweet is complete with pictures of the dish.

People are also taking to Twitter share their thoughts on this offering.

 So what do you think about this food combo served at the restaurant? Would be interested in giving it a try?

tags
top news
Young India’s innovative solutions will help nation move forward in challenging times: PM Modi
Young India’s innovative solutions will help nation move forward in challenging times: PM Modi
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh dies at 64
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh dies at 64
LIVE| PM Modi asks finalists to build realtime tracking system for school
LIVE| PM Modi asks finalists to build realtime tracking system for school
Death toll in Visakhapatnam shipyard crane accident rises to 11
Death toll in Visakhapatnam shipyard crane accident rises to 11
New Education Policy drops Chinese, after listing it in draft version
New Education Policy drops Chinese, after listing it in draft version
China moves PLA battalion across India’s Lipulekh Pass. It’s a signal
China moves PLA battalion across India’s Lipulekh Pass. It’s a signal
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister appeals to PM Modi: ‘Request urgent scan’
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister appeals to PM Modi: ‘Request urgent scan’
Watch: Devotees offer prayers as nation celebrates Eid al-Adha amid pandemic
Watch: Devotees offer prayers as nation celebrates Eid al-Adha amid pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In