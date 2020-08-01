Covid Curry and Mask Naan on Jodhpur restaurant’s menu. Would you like to try it?

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 16:52 IST

Over the past few months, we’ve seen several food outlets come up with hat-ke, creative and sometimes strange dishes in keeping with the ongoing pandemic. From Corona Sandesh and Immunity Sandesh in Kolkata eateries to Mask Paraottas served in a chain of restaurants in Madurai, such food items quickly capture the attention of netizens who take to social media to share their thoughts on them. Now a Jodhpur restaurant is offering a food combo on the same lines.

Vedic Multi cuisine restaurant in Jodhpur is offering guests Covid Curry and Mask Naan. The restaurant shared a post on their Twitter handle to show this special dish that people can order. In their tweet, the restaurant mentioned that “the motto behind this dish is to bring awareness about Corona”.

The tweet is complete with pictures of the dish.

Overcome the fear of corona with world's first ever invented in corona Pandemic... #covidcurry served with #masknaan. We are super proud of being world's first inventor of these unique concept... the motto behind this dish is to bring awareness about #corona pic.twitter.com/1Bpd0IJowS — Vedic (@Vedic_jodhpur) July 29, 2020

People are also taking to Twitter share their thoughts on this offering.

Today's menu ~ Corona Special(Mask naan n corona curry)😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/OautfIfGRO — Saree_ka (@Naadaan_Chhori) July 31, 2020

So what do you think about this food combo served at the restaurant? Would be interested in giving it a try?