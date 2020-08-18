Deer stuck inside drainage pipe rescued, incredible video captured

it-s-viral

Out of all the videos which often impress netiznes, the rescue videos hold a special place for many. They’re such clips which often make people smile and leave them with a happy feeling. Just like this video of a deer rescue which was recently shared on Facebook and has now won people over.

Posted by Ashland Fire Department, it shows one of the officials of Ashland Animal Control rescuing a fawn which got stuck inside a drainage pipe. Though just 30 seconds long, chances are you’ll end up spending more time on the video by rewatching it over and over.

“Here’s a short video from today’s deer rescue. Lt. Iarussi utilized a 6’ hook to slide the fawn out of the pipe,” shared with this caption, take a look at the incredible rescue video:

Since being shared just a few hours ago, the video has already gathered over 2,100 likes and it’s increasing.

The department shared another post with a set of images to shed more light on the incident. In the caption, they described that the animal was removed without any injuries and was taken to a rescue centre.

Both the posts received tons of appreciative comments from people. From thanking the rescuer to expressing happiness on the news, people shared various comments.

“Nice rescue,” wrote a Twitter user. “Nice work,” expressed another. “Poor Bambi,” commented a third referencing a Disney animated movie by the same name.

What do you think of the rescue?

