Delhi Winter: Twitter floods with relatable memes on brutal temperature drop

Taking a funny jibe at the gloomy and unbearable cold, netizens have dropped some hilarious memes .

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 29, 2019 16:36 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Netizens have dropped some hilarious memes and gifs that are highly relatable to the people of Delhi-NCR.
Netizens have dropped some hilarious memes and gifs that are highly relatable to the people of Delhi-NCR.(Twitter)
         

The mercury might be going down in Delhi but meme-makers are up with their creations. As the temperature is going down, Twitter is buzzing with all kinds of memes that will make you get your fingers out from the warm blanket and scroll through.

Yesterday, Delhi recorded the lowest temperature of 2.4 degrees which is the sharpest drop since 1901. Along with the spine chilling cold, the capital is also enveloped in thick fog which has reduced the amount of visibility for vehicles. Taking a funny jibe at the gloomy and unbearable cold, netizens have dropped some hilarious memes and gifs that are highly relatable to the people of Delhi-NCR.

Taking cues from popular meme templates and trending topics, the memes will surely make you cope with the shivers. #DelhiWinter and #dillikisardi have also been trending topics on Twitter.

Take a look at some of the hilarious ones:

Everyone is looking for techniques to beat the cold, case in point this auto driver who had this amazing idea of jugaad to protect the passengers from the freezing winds. As temperatures are expected to drop a few notches more it will be a tough December for Delhiites.

What do you think of these rib-tickling memes?

