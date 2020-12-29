Delhi Winter: Twitter floods with relatable memes on brutal temperature drop

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 16:36 IST

The mercury might be going down in Delhi but meme-makers are up with their creations. As the temperature is going down, Twitter is buzzing with all kinds of memes that will make you get your fingers out from the warm blanket and scroll through.

Yesterday, Delhi recorded the lowest temperature of 2.4 degrees which is the sharpest drop since 1901. Along with the spine chilling cold, the capital is also enveloped in thick fog which has reduced the amount of visibility for vehicles. Taking a funny jibe at the gloomy and unbearable cold, netizens have dropped some hilarious memes and gifs that are highly relatable to the people of Delhi-NCR.

Taking cues from popular meme templates and trending topics, the memes will surely make you cope with the shivers. #DelhiWinter and #dillikisardi have also been trending topics on Twitter.

Take a look at some of the hilarious ones:

At the exit gate of Delhi Airport after coming from pleasant 18° weather of #Bhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/qo2tn7Gv3D — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) December 27, 2019

Everyone is looking for techniques to beat the cold, case in point this auto driver who had this amazing idea of jugaad to protect the passengers from the freezing winds. As temperatures are expected to drop a few notches more it will be a tough December for Delhiites.

