e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Derpy dog’s way of showing affection to pooch sister leaves netizens in splits. Watch

Derpy dog’s way of showing affection to pooch sister leaves netizens in splits. Watch

Shared on Instagram, a clip showing Xena and her derpy little brother Finn has grabbed the attention of netizens and may make you smile too.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 11, 2020 01:37 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video shows doggo siblings Xena and Finn.
The video shows doggo siblings Xena and Finn.(Instagram/@goldengirl_xena)
         

The relationship between siblings is mostly a love-hate one. Just as on one hand, one loves and protects their siblings, on the other hand, they never leave a chance to annoy them.Turns out, that bittersweet relationship is not restricted to humans only. And, these golden retriever siblings Finn and Xena perfectly capture that sibling bond in the doggo world.

Shared on Instagram, a clip showing Xena and her derpy little brother Finn has grabbed the attention of netizens and may make you smile too. The clip starts with Finn standing in the frame as the text, “Things Finn does to his sister that don’t make sense,” appears on screen. The video goes on to show the different ‘things’ and it is the cutest watch ever.

Take a look at the adorable clip:

Posted on October 5, the clip has garnered over 1.7 million views along with tons of heart and kissing face emojis from netizens. People couldn’t stop gushing at Finn’s derpiness. Many also sent virtual pats for the very patient and good girl Xena.

“My brother always nibbles my paw but I cannot live without him,” expressed one of Xena and Finn’s canine friends in the comments section. “Such a patient sister,” commented an Instagram user. “Hi Xen, just letting you know I’m here and I lub you,” wrote another while trying to express Finn’s pawsible thoughts. “I lost it when he sat on her,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on these very nice doggo siblings?

tags
top news
‘I love you all’: Trump makes 1st public appearance since hospital release
‘I love you all’: Trump makes 1st public appearance since hospital release
Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Kohli stamps class to guide RCB to easy victory over Dhoni’s CSK
Kohli stamps class to guide RCB to easy victory over Dhoni’s CSK
Verifying authenticity of video claiming jawans have non-bulletproof vehicles: CRPF
Verifying authenticity of video claiming jawans have non-bulletproof vehicles: CRPF
Five killed after tourist plane, microlight collide in west France
Five killed after tourist plane, microlight collide in west France
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Republic TV’s CFO doesn’t appear in fake TRP case; police summon CEO, 2 others
Republic TV’s CFO doesn’t appear in fake TRP case; police summon CEO, 2 others
Covid update: Donald Trump’s rally; Kerala spike; ‘no cases’, says Kim Jong Un
Covid update: Donald Trump’s rally; Kerala spike; ‘no cases’, says Kim Jong Un
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In