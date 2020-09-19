e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘Desi Avengers assemble’: Men pose as superheroes, video leaves netizens in splits. Watch

‘Desi Avengers assemble’: Men pose as superheroes, video leaves netizens in splits. Watch

Using different props like tyre or sticks, the group imitate various superheroes from the film - Captain America to Hawk Eye.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 19, 2020 19:55 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The reverse video shows the men coming out of a small waterbody, one by one.
The reverse video shows the men coming out of a small waterbody, one by one.(Twitter)
         

It has been quite long since the last movie of the Avengers franchise hit the theatres. But till date, the Avengers movies have remained a favourite for many. Apart from interesting cosplays, netizens have come up with other creative ways to show their appreciation for their favourite superheroes from the franchise. Adding to those clips is an entertaining and innovative take on a battle sequence from the first Avengers movie that has left tweeple in splits.

Shared by Twitter user Tara Deshpande, this clip is highly entertaining. The reverse video shows the men coming out of a small waterbody, one by one. Using different props like tyre or sticks, they imitate various superheroes from the film - Captain America to Hawk Eye.

“Have been laughing for 10 straight minutes after I received this on WhatsApp this morning. So cute!!” Deshpande wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the clip and prepare to get amused:

Posted on September 19, the video has garnered over 12,000 views along with more than 750 likes. Netizens found the clip to be extremely entertaining and lauded the creativity of the group. Many dropped laughing emojis to express their amusement after watching the video.

Here’s how people reacted:

What are your thoughts on this unique ‘Avengers’ cast?

tags
top news
L-G announces Rs 1,350 cr economic package for Jammu and Kashmir
L-G announces Rs 1,350 cr economic package for Jammu and Kashmir
MI vs CSK live: Pollard starts with a six but Ngidi gets Krunal Pandya
MI vs CSK live: Pollard starts with a six but Ngidi gets Krunal Pandya
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
NCR states prepare to avert severe air pollution ahead of winter
NCR states prepare to avert severe air pollution ahead of winter
Covid-19 vaccine: Serum Institute to start final phase of trial next week
Covid-19 vaccine: Serum Institute to start final phase of trial next week
Iconic INS Viraat makes final journey to Alang ship breaking yard
Iconic INS Viraat makes final journey to Alang ship breaking yard
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In