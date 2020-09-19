‘Desi Avengers assemble’: Men pose as superheroes, video leaves netizens in splits. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 19:55 IST

It has been quite long since the last movie of the Avengers franchise hit the theatres. But till date, the Avengers movies have remained a favourite for many. Apart from interesting cosplays, netizens have come up with other creative ways to show their appreciation for their favourite superheroes from the franchise. Adding to those clips is an entertaining and innovative take on a battle sequence from the first Avengers movie that has left tweeple in splits.

Shared by Twitter user Tara Deshpande, this clip is highly entertaining. The reverse video shows the men coming out of a small waterbody, one by one. Using different props like tyre or sticks, they imitate various superheroes from the film - Captain America to Hawk Eye.

“Have been laughing for 10 straight minutes after I received this on WhatsApp this morning. So cute!!” Deshpande wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the clip and prepare to get amused:

Have been laughing for 10 straight minutes after I received this on WhatsApp this morning. So cute!! 😂.#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/KMeIW81iXM — Tara Deshpande (@Tara_Deshpande) September 19, 2020

Posted on September 19, the video has garnered over 12,000 views along with more than 750 likes. Netizens found the clip to be extremely entertaining and lauded the creativity of the group. Many dropped laughing emojis to express their amusement after watching the video.

Here’s how people reacted:

This is so creative. 😀 — Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) September 19, 2020

The Captain America with the scooter tyre is 👏🏻 — Atul Bhogle (@atulbhogle) September 19, 2020

Desi Avengers Assemble 🤓 — ₹@HUL ¥@DAV (@rp_4every1) September 19, 2020

So great ! All you need is imagination — Mitumindblowing (@mitublange) September 19, 2020

What are your thoughts on this unique ‘Avengers’ cast?