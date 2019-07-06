Did using perfume inside a car lead to a fire? Truth about viral video

A shocking video circulating on the Internet shows a car and its passengers getting engulfed in fire. The clip is being widely shared on WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter with a ‘cautionary note’ that using perfume in a car can have scary repercussions. While the video does show a scary incident, the claim isn’t in fact true. The clip being shared across different social media platforms is an old video and the car didn’t catch fire because people sprayed a perfume.

Here are some of the tweets being shared with the “warning”.

Whatsapp fwd mssg.

I'm not sure about the incident reasons.

When the air-conditioner is switched on in your car,



Please do not open any perfume bottle.



Though the video is doing the rounds of social media now, a quick Google search reveals that the incident actually took place way back in 2015.

Digging a little deeper, it becomes clear that the cause of the ignition was not a perfume bottle. When the incident took place, some reported that the men were sniffing laughing gas which caused the explosion. However, that also turned out to be inaccurate after the men involved in the accident released a statement.

As reported by Metro in 2015, the statement reads as follows:

“Me and my brother are both fine thank god, I got 6% burns, what happened was that we were having fun in the car filming a video with the windows closed and we smelled something funny but we didn’t know it was Fidfad (a clothes spray) and we didn’t give it much attention, then my brother used the lighter which set the gas on fire, and I’m glad to say we are safe and all the rumours that got out are not true, and be careful of gas leaks anywhere.”

So, the fire caused inside the car is not because of the perfume. As per the statement, it was caused due to gas leaking from a bottle of clothes spray and a lighter being used at the same time in a car with windows shut.

