Differently-abled Brazillain skateboarder wows netizens with his cool tricks. Watch

This recording was shared on, the skater, Ruan Silva’s Instagram account.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 06, 2020 17:06 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a skateboarder named Ruan Silva.
“Nothing is impossible the word itself says ‘I’m possible’”, these words by British actress Audrey Hepburn still stand true and some incidents showcase that aptly. Case in point is this video of a differently-abled Brazillian skater which is perfectly exemplifying the phrase.

The just over two-minute-long clip was shared on a skater named Ruan Silva’s Instagram account on August 31. “Preciso me Encontrar,” reads the caption shared alongside the post in Portuguese. The phrase loosely translates to, “I need to find myself.”

The recording is a compilation of clips of skating tricks by Silva. It shows him manoeuvre a skateboard over different hurdles using his hands.

Check out the fantastic video which has left many netizens in awe.

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. The share currently has over 10,200 views and many supportive comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “Amazing Skating! Inspirational”. Another individual wrote, “Bro, you are fantastic”. Now that is a sentiment we wholeheartedly agree with.

“Absolutely amazing,” read one comment under the post, and we cannot say we disagree. Many skateboarders expressed the want to meet Silva. Somebody declared, “Wish you were in LA! I’d love to have a skate session with you”.

“Strong session,” proclaimed another Instagram user.

Silva posts many other such exciting videos of himself doing cool skating stunts around different locations. You can check them out on his Instagram profile.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

