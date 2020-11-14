e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Does sound have a shape? Hypnotising video may leave you asking so

Does sound have a shape? Hypnotising video may leave you asking so

“Wha,, What sorcery is this?” wrote a Reddit user.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 20:27 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Kanazawa sprinkling some kind of white powdery substance on a table.
The image shows Kanazawa sprinkling some kind of white powdery substance on a table.(Reddit)
         

The Internet never fails to amaze one with its wide range of videos on science tricks. Case in point is this mind-blowing video on visualisation of sound. Shared on Reddit, the creation shown in the old video has been performed by Japanese artist Kenichi Kanazawa. The video has again captured the attention of netizens and you may find it hard to hold back your wows after watching the clip.

The video shows Kanazawa sprinkling some kind of white powdery substance on a table. A few moments later, he goes on to rub the table with an object that makes the vibrating powder particles form an unusual design.

“Event of vibration - Kenichi Kanazawa,” reads the caption alongside the video.

Take a look at the clip:

Event of vibration - Kenichi Kanazawa from r/Damnthatsinteresting

Posted on November 13, the video has garnered more than 1,300 upvotes along with lots of comments from netizens. People were surprised to see the unusual creation and didn’t hold back while praising the art.

“Wha,, What sorcery is this?” wrote a Reddit user. “It is absolutely fascinating how every single note, on every pitch has a different shape. If y’all haven’t checked this out, it’s called cymatics,” informed another. “I feel like I was hypnotized,” commented a third.

“I want to see MOOORE!” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

tags
top news
PM Modi rides on ‘aatmanirbhar’ fire power to send message to Pak, China
PM Modi rides on ‘aatmanirbhar’ fire power to send message to Pak, China
India summons Pakistani chargé d’affaires to protest LOC ceasefire breach
India summons Pakistani chargé d’affaires to protest LOC ceasefire breach
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia perform ‘Diwali Pujan’ at Akshardham Temple
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia perform ‘Diwali Pujan’ at Akshardham Temple
White House planning for second Trump term despite defeat: Official
White House planning for second Trump term despite defeat: Official
Higher temperature may keep Mumbai’s post-Diwali air pollution lower: SAFAR
Higher temperature may keep Mumbai’s post-Diwali air pollution lower: SAFAR
Fire breaks out in Kolkata’s New Town, several houses damaged
Fire breaks out in Kolkata’s New Town, several houses damaged
Delhi’s air quality turns severe on Diwali: IMD
Delhi’s air quality turns severe on Diwali: IMD
‘How much does Obama know?’: Sanjay Raut denounces remark on Rahul Gandhi
‘How much does Obama know?’: Sanjay Raut denounces remark on Rahul Gandhi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In