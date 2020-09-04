e-paper
Dog can't get enough of this human and netizens can't get enough of the cute animal. Watch

“That’s not a dog. It’s a giant teddy bear. He is very cute,” reads one comment under the post.

Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a white-and-brown furred dog. (Reddit/@boozleloozle)
         

Dogs are magnificent beings that hold the potential of looking adorable even in the derpiest of moments. Case in point is this hilarious video of a puppy who cannot get enough of a human’s calves. The canine’s cuteness is now melting many netizens’ hearts.

Posted on Reddit on August 31, this clip is almost 15 seconds long. “My cousin’s dog apparently liked my calves,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording shows a white-and-brown furred dog running in circles around the cameraperson. The man laughs lightly as the pooch continues to take rounds, excitedly. This simple yet sweet interaction goes on until the very end of the video.

Check out the clip which has amassed over 14,400 upvotes and nearly 150 comments on the subreddit ‘zoomies’ since being shared.

My cousins dog apparently liked my calves from r/Zoomies

Having watched the recording, you probably understand why netizens can’t stop gushing over this cute canine. Here is what Redditors had to say about the charming share. One person said, “He’s herding you”. To this, another individual jokingly responded, “Congratulations, you’re a sheep”.

“Wow, you didn’t skip leg day! Good for you!” read one comment under the post trying to guess the dog’s perspective over the whole ordeal, humorously. Another Reddit user proclaimed, “Wow! Look at the puppo”.

Somebody else on the subreddit declared, “That’s not a dog. It’s a giant teddy bear. He is very cute,” and we cannot say we disagree.

What are your thoughts on this video of an adorable pup who is winning people’s hearts?

