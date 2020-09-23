e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Dog meets anime filter, what follows will make you giggle

Dog meets anime filter, what follows will make you giggle

“It works so well... Why does it work so well?” wrote a Redditor while commenting on the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 23, 2020 17:19 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the dog in question.
The image shows the dog in question. (Reddit/@JJLove312)
         

If you have been on the Internet long enough, you may be aware of the various filters which often emerge on different social media platforms. Using those filters on one’s pet also make for incredibly funny videos. Just like this one shared on Reddit which is a giggle-inducer. It shows someone trying Anime Snapchat filter on their dog.

“Couldn’t stop laughing at the anime sc filter on my dog,” the Redditor wrote while sharing the video. The clip is everything the caption promises.

Couldn’t stop laughing at the anime sc filter on my dog. from r/funny

Since being shared about four hours ago, the video has already gathered close to 27,000 upvotes – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered tons of comments from people. While some said that the filter works exceptionally well on the canine, others couldn’t control their laughter.

“It works so well... Why does it work so well?” wrote a Redditor. “That is a handsome boi,” expressed another. “The brand new Scooby Doo anime version is so cool” expressed a third. “He looks unimpressed,” wrote a fourth trying to guess the dog’s feelings. “I can’t stop laughing,” expressed a fifth.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Video shows two cats trying on cartoon eye filters on Instagram. Spoiler alert: It is hilarious

tags
top news
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Sushant case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, 3 other actors
Sushant case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, 3 other actors
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to Covid-19
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to Covid-19
Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine
Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine
‘No coercive action intended’: Delhi Assembly on summoning FB India head
‘No coercive action intended’: Delhi Assembly on summoning FB India head
PM Modi, Ayushman Khurrana, Bilkis on TIME’s ‘most influential people’ list
PM Modi, Ayushman Khurrana, Bilkis on TIME’s ‘most influential people’ list
China builds 11 structures in disputed area, triggers border row with Nepal: Report
China builds 11 structures in disputed area, triggers border row with Nepal: Report
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPLCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In