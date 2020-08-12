e-paper
Dog meets owner for the first time in 7 months, reacts in the most heartwarming manner

Dog meets owner for the first time in 7 months, reacts in the most heartwarming manner

This clip seems to have found its perfect home on the subreddit ‘aww’.

Aug 12, 2020
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a black-and-brown furred pooch and his human.
The image shows a black-and-brown furred pooch and his human. (Reddit/@radioana)
         

“Loyal”, “unconditionally affectionate” and “friendly” may be some of the few positive adjectives dog parents often use to describe their cute canine pets. Now, here is a pooch who is illustrating all these traits in a video which shows him meeting his owner for the very first time in seven months.

Posted on Reddit on August 12, this video is almost one minute long. It has been shared with a caption reading, “My dog’s reaction when he finally saw me after 7 months of being away”.

The recording starts with a woman walking into a lush, green backyard. The camera person, who is behind her, calls out for the dog. They say, “Bam-Bam, Bambi,” a few times.

A few seconds into the clip, a brown-and-black furred pooch walks out to greet the individuals. It goes straight to the woman visible in the frame.

Check out the dog’s reaction:

Click To Expand

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens. The clip has accumulated over 47,000 upvotes and nearly 500 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “’I don’t have much, but here’s my favourite ball in celebration of your return!’ Dog... probably,” when trying to guess the pooch’s perspective over the whole ordeal.

Another individual wrote, “Nobody... and I said nobody is gonna be happier to see you back from wherever you have been than your dog”. “A million ups,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the recording?

Also Read | Man reunites with dog and girlfriend after three months. It’s hard to tell who is more excited to see him

