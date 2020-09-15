e-paper
Dog named Beau teaches everyone how to not let setbacks bring you down

Dog named Beau teaches everyone how to not let setbacks bring you down

“Objects in mirror are even cuter than they appear,” says this We Rate Dogs post.

Sep 15, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a dog named Beau.
The image shows a dog named Beau.(Twitter/@dog_rates)
         

There is a lot that humans can learn from their cute canine friends. From loyalty to courageousness, the list of qualities is quite vast and diverse. Now, here is a dog named Beau exemplifying that notion, and teaching many on the Internet how to be optimistic in the face of difficulties.

These two images were shared from ‘We Rate Dogs’ official Twitter account on September 14. “This is Beau. A bug just flew in his mouth. Not gonna let it ruin his car ride though. 12/10 objects in mirror are even cuter than they appear,” reads the caption shared alongside the pictures.

The snapshots show a brown-furred pooch named Beau enjoying some fresh air while looking outside a car window. The first image shows his shock over a bug flying into his mouth. But not one to let minor inconveniences let him down, the second photograph shows Beau looking as pleased as ever. Looks like he decided not to dwell too much on the taste of that fly.

Check out the dog who could give anyone a lesson or two on motivation, below:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has received a whole lot of love. The share currently has over 90,300 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what netizens had to say about this optimistic pooch. One person said, “I wish I was closer to him than it appears”. Another individual said, “This clearly is Winnie the Pooh”. “Excuse me that is 100% Winnie the Pooh... I thought you only rated dogs,” read one comment on the thread.

Here are some other reactions from the tweeple:

What are your thoughts on Beau, the beautiful dog? Are you looking to hire him as a motivational coach as well?

Also Read | Dog named Apollo ‘wants to know’ if his nose looks too big in this selfie. What do you think?

