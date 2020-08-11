Dog named Bunsen tries his first Puppachino, he seems to enjoy it a lot

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 17:39 IST

If you are a pet parent or know someone who is raising a cute canine, then you may know that the dogs’ happiness is often contagious. This particular pooch, named Bunsen, is utilising that special quality and spreading joy to netizens.

This photo was shared on August 10 by the WeRateDogs Twitter account. “This is Bunsen. He just had his first puppuccino. I think he liked it, not sure though. 12/10,” read the text shared alongside the post.

The image shows a close-up of the dog’s face. The canine’s snout is covered in the residue of the Puppachino he just consumed. The dog appears to be smiling.

This is Bunsen. He just had his first puppuccino. I think he liked it not sure though. 12/10 pic.twitter.com/F1Kz13Ow98 — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) August 10, 2020

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this tweet has garnered nearly 1.5 lakh likes along with more than 15,000 retweets and several comments.

Soon after, the WeRateDogs account posted a video of the pooch, confirming the fact that he did enjoy the treat specially made for dogs.

Check out the recording ‘uncovered by their professional research team’ here:

our professional research team has uncovered media that further indicates he DID in fact enjoy the puppuccino pic.twitter.com/zyh4QtrDzo — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) August 10, 2020

Here is what Twitter users had to say about the share. One person said, “Bless the research team 11/10”. Another individual wrote, “I’m thinking this new evidence must upgrade him to a 13/10”. We support this idea of an upgrade to Bunsen’s initial rating.

“Forget Netflix, I’m watching this all day,” read one comment on the thread. Somebody proclaimed, “Be still my beating heart,” unable to keep their cool over this happy-looking puppy.

Many dog parents posted pictures of their canines enjoying Puppachinos.

My mum's dog Gwion does this every time he gets a pupaccino to try and get the dregs out the bottom pic.twitter.com/7SpQM34cNU — Nia Scott (@NiaJustNia235) August 10, 2020

What pupper doesn't enjoy a puppicino? pic.twitter.com/xTCiUNYUdG — Lori Mayhew (@LoriMayhewDelta) August 10, 2020

Make that a double pic.twitter.com/g6N6papXjI — Anyone other than Trump 2020 (@reott_carol) August 10, 2020

What are your thoughts on this post?

