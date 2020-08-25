Dog ‘practices’ how to make new friends in the mirror. Watch

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 20:29 IST

If you’re someone who is usually a little hesitant about meeting new people but enjoys having fruitful friendships, this dog video may speak to your introverted soul.

The ‘We Rate Dogs’ Twitter account posted this video on August 25. “This is Ziggy. He’s practising saying hi to the other dogs in the neighbourhood. Just moved here and would love to make a good first impression. 14/10,” reads the caption of the post.

The recording shows Ziggy, the black-and-brown furred pooch, sitting in front of a mirror. The canine gazes upon itself in the reflective surface for a second, before lifting a tentative paw. It then, slowly, waves at itself.

Check out this video of Ziggy ‘practising’ to meet all the dogs in the new neighbourhood:

This is Ziggy. He’s practicing saying hi to the other dogs in the neighborhood. Just moved here and would love to make a good first impression. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/C2ZGWM3It9 — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) August 25, 2020

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, the post has accumulated over 1.3 lakh well-deserving likes. Additionally, the clip itself has over one million views.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “I hope he makes lots of friends”. We sincerely hope so too. Another individual wrote, “Would hug. Totally new BFF”. After all, who wouldn’t want a best friend as cute as Ziggy?

“Oh, he’s delightful,” read one comment on the thread, and we cannot say we disagree. Somebody left these encouraging words for the pooch regarding his new ‘friend-making’ endeavours, “Ziggy, with that wave, you will have no problem saying hello and meeting the neighbours. You are the best boy”.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

Me coming to be friends with him pic.twitter.com/g5QADR8GBx — David Bird (@Dbird0011) August 25, 2020

What are your thoughts on the post?

