Dog’s reaction after pet parent didn’t share food is absolutely dramatic. Watch

“Drama to the power of infinity,” reads the text shared along with the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 30, 2020 18:53 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the dog in question.
The image shows the dog in question. (Reddit/@DudeDudeDudex3)
         

Have you ever felt betrayed when a friend grabbed that last slice of pizza you wanted to eat? Or your sibling devoured an entire bar of chocolate without even offering you a piece? If you’re someone who has been through such situation then you’ll relate to this dog’s reaction over her parents eating food without offering her any. There’s a possibility that the look of utter betrayal on her face will feel too close to heart.

“Drama to the power of infinity,” the video is shared with this caption on Reddit. Text on the screen explains the situation playing out in the video. “My dramatic dog after we didn’t share any dinner with her,” it reads.

Take a look at the video:

Drama to the power of infinity from r/funny

Since being shared some 14 hours ago, the video has already amassed nearly 5,700 upvotes – and counting. People didn’t hold back while commenting on the clip. While some sympathized with the canine, others related to the video.

“I’m not mad... I’m just disappointed. I know you know better,” wrote a Redditor trying to guess the dog’s perspective. Taking the same route another individual wrote, “I know you are better than that.”

“Dude she looks so crestfallen and betrayed,” expressed another. She does!

What do you think of the video?

