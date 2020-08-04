e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Doggo popping out to check on hooman makes for the cutest watch

Doggo popping out to check on hooman makes for the cutest watch

A video shared on Instagram shows Chester the dog’s antics to ensure neither he nor his hooman are ever out of sight from each other.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 04, 2020 12:54 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Meet Chester, a doggo living in Los Angeles.
Meet Chester, a doggo living in Los Angeles. (Instagram/@chasin_chester)
         

There are enough videos of the Internet that show how much doggos can miss their hoomans when they’re away. But trust some doggos to keep a strict eye on their hoomans to ensure they don’t sneak away. Chester, a doggo living in Los Angeles, is among them.

A video shared on Instagram shows Chester’s antics to ensure neither he nor his hooman are ever out of sight from each other. Shared on Chester’s own Instagram page, the clip shows the adorable pooch sitting casually in a corner of the kitchen. Slowly the camera pans in such a way that Chester can’t be seen as he gets blocked by the kitchen cabinets. This also means he can’t see his hooman anymore.

Not one to accept this lying down, Chester immediately pops out from his cosy spot as if to say, “Where do you think you’re going, hooman?”

The video makes for a delightful watch and should be seen with your volume up. Take a look:

Shared a day ago, the video has collected over 1.6 lakh views and more than 32,000 likes. It has also collected several reactions.

“Omg this is so so so cute. Can’t stop watching it,” posts an individual. Yes, it’s hard not to watch this clip on a loop. “No one is leaving that cute face,” adds another. A valid point indeed. “Awwee this is so cute, had us all laughing so hard, so sweet of u Chester, love that goody face,” shares a third.

“You will never get away!” reads a comment from a doggo’s account. “Henlo,” says another.

What do you think about good boy Chester?

