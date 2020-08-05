Doggo proudly shows off favourite toy to window washer, clip is totally aww-worthy

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 18:02 IST

There are videos of doggos which successfully melt our hearts every now and then. One such video is doing the rounds on the Internet and it’s absolutely cute. It shows Arnie Pawlmer, a golden retriever and his eagerness to show his favourite toy to a new friend. The entire interaction is something that will make you go aww.

The clip originally posted on Arnie’s personal Instagram account found its way to Reddit and has managed to capture netizens’ hearts. The clip shows Arnie wagging his tail excitedly while looking towards the glass windows from inside a room. A window washer can be seen cleaning the glass from outside. Within moments the excited pooch goes near the window to extend his paw of friendship towards the man. In a few seconds, the scene transitions to show Arnie sitting on a couch with a stuffed toy and showing it to the washer. If this doesn’t make your heart melt, we don’t know what will.

“Golden Retriever meets window washer, introduces washer to his favorite toy,” reads the caption on Reddit.

Check out the clip:

Shared a few hours ago, the clip has already garnered over 26,300 upvotes and tons of reactions from netizens.

“I love it so much that dogs always want to show everyone their toys. Melts my heart,” writes a Redditor and we totally agree. “Behold flying hooman! My stuff!” says another trying to guess Arnie’s thoughts.

“Oh hai, sky fren! Wait, wait don’t go anywhere I got something to show you. See dis?” comments a third.

What are your thoughts on this adorable doggo and his precious toy?

Also Read | Rescued dog Rosie learns new trick at her forever home, tale will melt you heart