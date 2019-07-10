Duckworth-Lewis method to calculate salaries during rainy days? Virender Sehwag’s suggestion makes Twitter LOL

The India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2019 semi final on July 9 turned into an even more nail-biting match than anyone could have expected. With rain playing spoilsport, the possibility of chasing 148 runs in 20-over match made fans nervous. However, a question (or suggestion) from Twitter King Virender Sehwag brought in some humour for those tracking updates on social media.

In a tweet posted last evening, Viru asked “HR log” this question: “Will it be advantage employees if salary is given by Duckworth Lewis in rainy months?”

Will it be advantage employees if Salary is given by Duckworth Lewis in rainy months. If baarish mein bhi employee is coming to office. What do HR log think? — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 9, 2019

The hilarious tweet - that definitely makes one wonder about the possibilities - has raked up ‘likes’ and retweets since it was posted some 15 hours ago. Mind you, this was bang in the middle of the will-they-won’t-they continue the match today dilemma and brought in some respite to anxious supporters.

The tweet has collected over 42,000 ‘likes’ and more than 4,000 retweets - and still very much counting.

While some have praised the idea, others have tried to explain it and still others have commented on the confusing method itself. Here’s what people have to say:

Cricket mein DLS aur Salary mein CTC kisiko samajh aaya hai kabhi ? — Yash Agarwalla (@Yashagarwalla) July 9, 2019

Yahan hum logon ko tax calculation hi samajh nahi rahe, aur aap DL ki salary ki baat kar rahe hai.. 😀😂 — Vikram Joshi 🇮🇳 (@vikramajoshi) July 9, 2019

Idea sahi hai viru paaji.. Uske liye ex gratia milna chahiye aur office timing 4 hrs hi honi chahiye😇 — Aciditic (@Aciditic_Indian) July 9, 2019

Dear Viru - the employees also need to give output as per DL method.

Sales target for month- 1 cr

Sales target as per DL for 10 days - 0.75cr



Monthly salary - Rs 2L

Monthly salary as per DL for 10 days - Rs 1.5L

Win-win! — D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) July 10, 2019

Whttt a thought..... 👏

Why not students be given free marks if exams happens to be on a rainy day???????? 💧💦 — Nidhi Mudgal (@mudgal_nidhi) July 9, 2019

Rain stopped play after New Zealand reached 211/5 in 46.1 overs. The match was eventually shifted to the reserve day. New Zealand will start the innings from the place where they ended yesterday.

What do you think about Sehwag’s idea?

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 13:54 IST