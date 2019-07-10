Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 10, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Duckworth-Lewis method to calculate salaries during rainy days? Virender Sehwag’s suggestion makes Twitter LOL

In a tweet posted last evening, Viru asked “HR log” a question.

it's viral Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:04 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Twitter,Virender Sehwag,ICC World Cup 2019
The tweet has collected over 42,000 ‘likes.’(Twitter/@virendersehwag)

The India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2019 semi final on July 9 turned into an even more nail-biting match than anyone could have expected. With rain playing spoilsport, the possibility of chasing 148 runs in 20-over match made fans nervous. However, a question (or suggestion) from Twitter King Virender Sehwag brought in some humour for those tracking updates on social media.

In a tweet posted last evening, Viru asked “HR log” this question: “Will it be advantage employees if salary is given by Duckworth Lewis in rainy months?”

The hilarious tweet - that definitely makes one wonder about the possibilities - has raked up ‘likes’ and retweets since it was posted some 15 hours ago. Mind you, this was bang in the middle of the will-they-won’t-they continue the match today dilemma and brought in some respite to anxious supporters.

The tweet has collected over 42,000 ‘likes’ and more than 4,000 retweets - and still very much counting.

While some have praised the idea, others have tried to explain it and still others have commented on the confusing method itself. Here’s what people have to say:

Rain stopped play after New Zealand reached 211/5 in 46.1 overs. The match was eventually shifted to the reserve day. New Zealand will start the innings from the place where they ended yesterday.

What do you think about Sehwag’s idea?

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 13:54 IST

tags

more from it s viral
trending topics