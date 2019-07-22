Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You gets a Bollywood tadka. Video will keep you hooked

By now you’ve probably heard Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You hundreds of times and may also know its lyrics by heart. However, this latest version of the famous track will make you fall in love with the song all over again. A video posted on Twitter allows one to experience the song in a whole new way. It shows Srivani, a veena player, adding her magic to the song. This track is a mashup and what will really get you is the Bollywod tadka added to the song. Are you ready for it?

Shared on July 20, the version of the song has collected over 3,800 ‘likes’ and more than 1,300 retweets - and still very much counting. “Finally, I made a very Special Edition for you. Mash up of Shape of You & Urvasi Urvasi is going to keep you fresh and energetic,” says the caption tweeted along with the video. So just grab your earphones and hear the track below:

GM friends,

Finally, I made a very Special Edition for you. Mash up of Shape of You & Urvasi Urvasi is going to keep you fresh and energetic.

Have a fantastic weekend.

**For better feel please use earphones. pic.twitter.com/TyPD0xcgu2 — Veena Srivani (@veenasrivani) July 20, 2019

Wasn’t that interesting? People on Twitter sure think so. Here’s what tweeple have to say about the special track:

What do you think of this version?

