Home / It's Viral / Egg meets hammer, video ends with an unexpected twist

Egg meets hammer, video ends with an unexpected twist

“This Egg is Nokia,” wrote an Instagram user.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 30, 2020 20:01 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
What do you think will happen? Watch the video below to know...
What do you think will happen? Watch the video below to know...(Instagram/@francomelanieh)
         

Some things on the Internet leave you thinking, “Wait, what just happened there?” This video involving an egg and a hammer is one of those. This seemingly regular video has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments. Chances are after seeing the clip, you’ll be joining them too.

Shared originally on animator Franco Melanieh’s profile, the video was again reposted on an Instagram page named Satisfying Posts. Melanieh while sharing the post added a simple caption. “Who would win?” he asked.

Watch the clip below:

View this post on Instagram

Unbreakable egg🍳🍳🍳 🎥 @francomelanieh

A post shared by Satisfying Posts 💖 (@satisfyingxtimes) on

People shared all sorts of comments on the post. From amazed to surprised, they dropped various reactions.

“This Egg is Nokia,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is not at all satisfying,” expressed another. “Am I the only person who likes this,” asked a third. “I did not expect that,” said a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

