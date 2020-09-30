Egg meets hammer, video ends with an unexpected twist

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 20:01 IST

Some things on the Internet leave you thinking, “Wait, what just happened there?” This video involving an egg and a hammer is one of those. This seemingly regular video has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments. Chances are after seeing the clip, you’ll be joining them too.

Shared originally on animator Franco Melanieh’s profile, the video was again reposted on an Instagram page named Satisfying Posts. Melanieh while sharing the post added a simple caption. “Who would win?” he asked.

Watch the clip below:

People shared all sorts of comments on the post. From amazed to surprised, they dropped various reactions.

“This Egg is Nokia,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is not at all satisfying,” expressed another. “Am I the only person who likes this,” asked a third. “I did not expect that,” said a fourth.

What do you think of the video?