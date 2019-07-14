Elderly woman mimics Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling style, impresses the bowler

Though India has said goodbye to the ICC World Cup 2019, there were many players from the Team Blue who stood out for their performances. One among them is fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. With 18 wickets to his name, the bowler surely took the tournament by storm and grabbed attention of fans. One supporter was so impressed by Bumrah, she couldn’t help but mimic the bowler.

Shared by a Twitter user Shanta Sakkubai on July 13, a gif shows an elderly lady imitating Bumrah’s bowling style with absolute perfection. “Just like the rest of us, the mothership was so impressed with Bumrah’s performance in the world cup, that she decided to mimic his run-up,” Sakkubai wrote in the caption.

Just like the rest of us, the mothership was so impressed with Bumrah's performance in the world cup, that she decided to mimic his run-up. 😂😂😍 pic.twitter.com/bJYGUqzJvd — Shanta Sakkubai (@himsini) July 13, 2019

It wasn’t long before the gif started getting attention from tweeple. The best part, however, is that Bumrah himself shared the gif and wrote, “This made my day.”

This made my day 😁 https://t.co/ZPLq0gSVzk — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 13, 2019

Shanta Sakkubai, the Twitter user who shared the gif, also replied to Bumrah’s post and wrote, “OMG! She’ll be so happy to see this. Thank you champ!”

Till now, the original post has garnered over 2,200 retweets and more than 22,000 “likes.” Amazed tweeple started showering different kinds of comments on the post. “Best thing I’ve seen in a long time,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow what a tribute for Bumrah,” tweeted another. Some were also reminded of 87-year-old Indian fan Charulata Patel, who became an online sensation during India’s match with Bangladesh in ICC World Cup.

People also left comments on the post shared by Bumrah. While most appreciated the bowler for replying, there were others who praised his performance during the World Cup. Check out how they reacted:

The Indian team was knocked out of the tournament after they lost the semi final against New Zealand by 18 runs.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 11:01 IST