Elderly man rides ‘wave one last time.’ Video makes Twitter emotional

A video of a group of young men helping an elderly person is winning people’s praise – and for all the right reasons. Shared by Twitter user Ryan Giancola, the clip shows the group of men surfing with the aged person. It’s, however, the back story attached to this heartwarming clip that has won over tweeple.

“Yesterday an elderly lady came up to us at the beach and asked if we could help fulfill her husbands wish to ride a wave one last time,” Giancola wrote in the caption accompanying the video. “She said that he is suffering from dementia and most likely has a year to live. What and amazing experience and on my birthday none the less!” he further added.

With more than 6.8 million views, the video - posted on July 17 - is now attracting tons of comments from people. Further, it has also gathered over 11,000 retweets and about 56,800 ‘likes.’

“So awesome! Great to see we still have some great men in this country,” commented a person. “More more more of this please!” tweeted another. “Thank You for being so kind!” commented a third.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 18:46 IST