Elderly woman was scared of neighbour’s pit bull until it saved her life. Here’s what happened

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 07:33 IST

There are many who think pit bulls are of ferocious nature. Owing to that reputation, many often try to avoid them – just like Arjanit Mehana’s elderly neighbour.

Mehana is human to a pit bull named Simba and the duo stays in an apartment in Sweden, reports Dodo. Though Mehana said that the dog is friendly, several people - in his apartment building - would often go out of their way to avoid Simba. And, the elderly neighbour in question was especially cold to the pooch.

However, it all changed when Simba’s action helped in saving the woman’s life.

One day, while coming back from a walk, the dog started acting strangely in front of the elderly neighbour’s unit. He started barking and refused to leave the place. Initially, Mehana tried pull away the dog but was stopped by a faint sound coming from the apartment.

“I heard a weak voice shout for help,” Mehana told Dodo. “She said, ‘Please don’t go.’”

Since the door was unlocked, he went inside and discovered that his neighbour was injured and lying on the floor. Immediately, he called an ambulance and waited with the woman till the medics came.

The incident changed the woman’s outlook of Simba completely.

“She said, ‘Thank you for hearing me.’ I thought she was talking to me at first,” recalled Mehana. “But then she said, ‘No, not you — the nice doggie.’”

The woman is still in recovery and the dog is hailed as hero. Many people in the building are now showering the four-legged creature with gifts.

Soon the news made its way onto social media and people had a lot to say about the helpful dog.

“I’m so happy to see this,” wrote a reddit user. “Heartwarming story,” wrote another. “How could anyone be scared of that friendly face?” wondered a third.

“I know Simba is a wonderful dog,” Mehana told Dodo. “But I hope this event will make people see bully breeds differently. We, as human beings, must deserve their loyalty and love.”