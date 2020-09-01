Embarrassed alligator strolls away when it misses catching its snack. Watch
Seven’s reaction has prompted several comments.it-s-viral Updated: Sep 01, 2020 20:46 IST
Watching a video of a huge alligator will more often than not evoke a sense of shock or fear in most people. A big snappy jaw and the giant body is enough to scare anybody. However, this video of Seven the alligator may prompt an entirely different reaction out of you.
Christopher Gilette, a wildlife biologist, shared this video of Seven on his Instagram page. The video shows Gilette trying to feed the big alligator a chunk of chicken. Gilette can be seen dangling the piece of chicken in front of Seven and proceeds to throw it for Seven to catch. Sadly, though, Seven misses the treat. What happens next is quite interesting. Seven, it seems, is so upset over not catching the treat, he walks away to a nearby water body.
“How cute is Seven fumbling the chicken and getting embarrassed! He’s so adorable, @gabbynikolle and I were feeding him and trying to make a cool impressive video with the big gator and instead it became an adorable one,” reads the caption shared along with the clip.
Take a look at the funny video:
How cute is Seven fumbling the chicken and getting embarrassed 🥺! He’s so adorable, @gabbynikolle and I were feeding him and trying to make a cool impressive video with the big gator and instead it became an adorable one 😂 At @evergladesholidaypark This video is from last year but has recently gained popularity! You’ll notice Seven is green in this video, that’s just an algae accumulation from the pump being broken that week, it’s totally normal and does not affect the gators in any way. They have it in the wild all the time. But it does bring up the point, there are actually NO GREEN GATORS!! even though they’re portrayed green in every cartoon and animation, they do not have green skin! Black, gray, yellows, oranges in their patterns, but no green. The only green you’ll see is from algae like this. #Gator#Alligator#Florida#SouthFlorida#Everglades#Glades#Miami#FortLauderdale#biggator #animals #reptiles #cuteanimals
Posted on August 28, the clip has garnered over 1.2 lakh views along with tons of comments from netizens. While some found the clip to be adorable, others expressed that they felt bad for Seven for not being able to catch his snack.
Here’s how people reacted:
“Aww how cute! He’s like ‘I’m outta here!’” says an Instagram user. “Of course he’s sad now. There’s sand on that chicken,” writes another. “Fine, I don’t want, bye,” comments a third.
Gilette also shared another video showing his adventures with Seven and how the big gator got his name.
Just hanging out and spending some time with our big guy Seven at @evergladesholidaypark Seven is our biggest gator at EHP, he’s 10ft and likely around 350-400lbs. He gets the name 7 for a weird reason- alligators have five toes on the front feet, four toes on the back feet, so a total of 8 back feet toes. He is missing one of his back foot toes, so he only has 7 total back foot toes. So his name is 7, makes perfect sense right? No? Yea me either, I didn’t name him 🤷♂️😂 We feed our gators at the rescue once a week, that’s it, and only a few pieces each. 40lbs between about 20 gators, once a week. And most are overweight from this! That’ll blow a few minds, but you just have to remember your high school biology! Being that they’re ectotherms and don’t produce their own body heat, they actually eat very little and a 10ft gator will likely eat less in a year than the average dog. Any alligator here can easily go over a year without eating anything at all, not that they ever would here but very useful in the wild in a survival situation. Hat and sunglasses by @realsaltlife #gator #alligator #florida #southflorida #everglades #biggator #wildlife #outdoors #miami #fortlauderdale
Did you feel sad for Seven too?