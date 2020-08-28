Esha Deol’s reply on Abhay Deol’s ‘caption this’ post is absolutely hilarious

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 10:55 IST

If you ever came across ‘caption this’ posts on social media, then you may know that they often prompt people to share replies which are absolutely hilarious. Case in point, actor Esha Deol’s reply on her cousin, actor Abhay Deol’s Instagram post. There is a chance that her reply will make you laugh out loud and also prompt you to nod in agreement.

Taking to Instagram, Abhay Deol shared an image of himself with a quizzical expression on his face and wrote, “caption this.” People answered and shared all sorts of comments. However, it’s this reply by Esha Deol which stood out. She, quite aptly wrote, “I wish I was anywhere else but here.” Now if that doesn’t describe the picture perfectly we don’t know what else can. Take a look and decide for yourself:

Since being shared, the post has gathered over 37,500 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Esha Deol’s reply too received over 190 likes from people. Take a look at the screenshot of her response:

Esha Deol’s reply received over 190 likes from people. ( Screengrab )

Others too came up with their witty responses and these are sure to make you laugh some more. “Dude tere bareme kuch suna hay,” wrote an Instagram user referring to a famous scene from one of Abhay Deol’s films, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

“When she likes you only as a friend,” joked another. “Omg! Did he just fart?” commented a third. “When your mom uses your class test as an excuse to get out of a family event,” said a fourth.

What would your caption be for this image?