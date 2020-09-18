Even Spider-Man would melt after watching this kid praise his favourite character. Video is too cute

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 13:47 IST

Spider-Man was famously told by his uncle, “with great power comes great responsibility”. While we’re sure the superhero won’t forget this message, here’s a little video that may help remind him of his impact on so many others. The clip shows a little boy talking about his favourite character, that is none other than, Spider-Man and what makes him so special. We’re sure if Spider-Man were to watch this video, even he would melt after hearing this adorable boy’s words of praise.

The video was posted on Twitter by restaurateur Harjinder Singh Kukreja. “Instagram is down so enjoy this video of my younger son talking about his favourite person,” he tweeted along with the video. “It was an assignment by his teacher that his mom had to submit via WhatsApp,” he added.

In the clip, the little boy says his name and then proceeds to list all the things he loves about Spider-Man. While the video itself will melt your heart, thanks to all the adorableness, the boy’s little ‘thank you’ at the end of the clip may make you ‘aww’ some more.

Instagram is down 🙃 so enjoy this video of my younger son talking about his favourite person. It was an assignment by his teacher that his mom had to submit via WhatsApp. pic.twitter.com/72pS8QVqbP — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) September 17, 2020

Posted earlier today, the 27-second-long video has collected over 2,000 likes and many comments.

“What a lovely little boy! Spider-Man is my favourite too,” says an individual. “A fine young man, I bet you’re so proud, rightly so,” adds another.

Adorable!!! — Ruby Sahota (@rubysahotalib) September 17, 2020

OH!!!!! That much cuteness must be illegal! NO ONE IS ALLOWED TO BE THAT CUTE!!!! So cute it brought tears to my eyes! (Have to go watch again! and again, and again!) Soooo precious! — Terre Pruitt (@HelpYouWell) September 17, 2020

Thank you. The speaker gave a brilliant speech about the topic. He was able to keep the audience's attention until the end of the presentation. pic.twitter.com/CoNJjLAUuK — Milena Karen MC (@Venezuelienne09) September 17, 2020

