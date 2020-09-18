e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Even Spider-Man would melt after watching this kid praise his favourite character. Video is too cute

Even Spider-Man would melt after watching this kid praise his favourite character. Video is too cute

In the clip, the little boy says his name and then proceeds to list all the things he loves about Spider-Man.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 18, 2020 13:47 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The little boy holding a Spider-Man toy during his speech.
The little boy holding a Spider-Man toy during his speech. (Twitter/@SinghLions)
         

Spider-Man was famously told by his uncle, “with great power comes great responsibility”. While we’re sure the superhero won’t forget this message, here’s a little video that may help remind him of his impact on so many others. The clip shows a little boy talking about his favourite character, that is none other than, Spider-Man and what makes him so special. We’re sure if Spider-Man were to watch this video, even he would melt after hearing this adorable boy’s words of praise.

The video was posted on Twitter by restaurateur Harjinder Singh Kukreja. “Instagram is down so enjoy this video of my younger son talking about his favourite person,” he tweeted along with the video. “It was an assignment by his teacher that his mom had to submit via WhatsApp,” he added.

In the clip, the little boy says his name and then proceeds to list all the things he loves about Spider-Man. While the video itself will melt your heart, thanks to all the adorableness, the boy’s little ‘thank you’ at the end of the clip may make you ‘aww’ some more.

Posted earlier today, the 27-second-long video has collected over 2,000 likes and many comments.

“What a lovely little boy! Spider-Man is my favourite too,” says an individual. “A fine young man, I bet you’re so proud, rightly so,” adds another.

What do you think about the speech?

tags
top news
Opposition in favour of middlemen who loot farmers: PM Modi in fresh pitch for farm bills
Opposition in favour of middlemen who loot farmers: PM Modi in fresh pitch for farm bills
Bills to reduce salaries of MPs, ministers gets Rajya Sabha nod
Bills to reduce salaries of MPs, ministers gets Rajya Sabha nod
Agriculture bills passed in Lok Sabha, farmers protest: All you need to know
Agriculture bills passed in Lok Sabha, farmers protest: All you need to know
Farmers protesting against farm bills everywhere: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Farmers protesting against farm bills everywhere: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Bridge in poll bound Bihar washed away before inauguration
Bridge in poll bound Bihar washed away before inauguration
Covid-19: 18 Indian states report rise in active cases in the last 24 hours
Covid-19: 18 Indian states report rise in active cases in the last 24 hours
Football player killed as lightning strikes during match in Jharkhand
Football player killed as lightning strikes during match in Jharkhand
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In