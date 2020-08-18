e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Ever had autocorrect play mischief-maker in your chat? This post by Sania Mirza will feel relatable

Ever had autocorrect play mischief-maker in your chat? This post by Sania Mirza will feel relatable

Sania Mirza has shared a perfect example of how autocorrect can play mischief-maker during a chat

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 18, 2020 18:13 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sania Mirza also tagged her husband, cricketer Shoaib Malik in the post
Sania Mirza also tagged her husband, cricketer Shoaib Malik in the post(Twitter/@mirzasaniar)
         

Many of us rely heavily on texting apps to communicate with others. In fact, sometimes a message is conveyed better on text. Well, texting is all fun and games but trust autocorrect to play spoilsport every now and then and ruin a decent conversation. If you’ve ever had autocorrect change what you meant to say into something completely different, this Instagram post by tennis star Sania Mirza will seem relatable and may even make you giggle.

Mirza often shares wonderful posts on the photo and video sharing platform and her recent one is no different. She has shared a perfect example of how autocorrect can play mischief-maker during a chat. She’s also tagged her husband, cricketer Shoaib Malik in the post. What’s funnier is the picture shared along with the post which seems to show her exact reaction to this autocorrect fail.

“When you ask him if you look fat and he replies ‘noooo’ but auto correct changes it to ‘moooo’,” wrote Mirza in her post. She also used the hashtag #quarantinelife in her post.

Take a look at the entire post below:

Within two hours of being shared, the post has collected over 1.5 lakh likes and several comments.

Well, have you ever had such an instance when autocorrect messed up you text conversation?

tags
top news
India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them
India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them
Australia to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine, will give free doses to citizens
Australia to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine, will give free doses to citizens
‘Sixth worst-hit in world’: Maharashtra has more virus cases than S Africa
‘Sixth worst-hit in world’: Maharashtra has more virus cases than S Africa
NIA arrests ISIS ophthalmologist who was developing apps for injured operatives
NIA arrests ISIS ophthalmologist who was developing apps for injured operatives
Curious case of Covid-19 in Delhi: Re-emergence seen in some cured patients
Curious case of Covid-19 in Delhi: Re-emergence seen in some cured patients
‘Transparency writ large in PM CARES’: RS Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi
‘Transparency writ large in PM CARES’: RS Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi
Facebook ‘interfering’ with India’s electoral democracy: Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook ‘interfering’ with India’s electoral democracy: Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In